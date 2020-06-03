Tottenham confirm one positive in latest round of testing

Tottenham have confirmed that one person from the club has tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing ahead of the Premier League’s restart on June 17.

In the three previous rounds of testing since players resumed training last month, there were 12 positives.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June, 1197 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, one has tested positive,” it said in a statement.

“The individual who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”

Spurs said that the person who tested positive was asymptomatic.

Clubs voted to resume contact training, including tackling, this week and teams will be allowed to play friendly matches in a bid to regain match fitness before the remaining nine rounds of fixtures are played. Police will look at the final proposed Premier League fixture list before recommending whether any games in London should be moved to neutral venues.

The city’s mayor Sadiq Khan expressed strong misgivings about staging games there during the pandemic.

READ MORE Red card tackles look more serious in slow motion, VAR study shows

Tottenham’s match against north London rivals Arsenal is one of the games still to be played, as is Spurs against West Ham. The Hammers also have a home game against Chelsea at the London Stadium.

A proposed fixture list for at least a proportion of the remaining matches will be presented to clubs at a shareholders’ meeting today.

Liverpool City Council’s safety advisory group is due to meet early next week. Everton are hoping it will allow them to stage the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on the weekend of June 19-22.

The match had been one of the five fixtures in the remainder of the 2019-20 Premier League season which the UK’s football policing lead, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, said was set to be played at a neutral venue at the request of the local force.