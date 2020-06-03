News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Tottenham confirm one positive in latest round of testing

Tottenham confirm one positive in latest round of testing
Tottenham have confirmed that one person from the club has tested positive for Covid-19
James Whelan
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 09:41 PM

Tottenham have confirmed that one person from the club has tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing ahead of the Premier League’s restart on June 17.

In the three previous rounds of testing since players resumed training last month, there were 12 positives.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June, 1197 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, one has tested positive,” it said in a statement.

“The individual who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”

Spurs said that the person who tested positive was asymptomatic.

Clubs voted to resume contact training, including tackling, this week and teams will be allowed to play friendly matches in a bid to regain match fitness before the remaining nine rounds of fixtures are played. Police will look at the final proposed Premier League fixture list before recommending whether any games in London should be moved to neutral venues.

The city’s mayor Sadiq Khan expressed strong misgivings about staging games there during the pandemic.

READ MORE

Red card tackles look more serious in slow motion, VAR study shows

Tottenham’s match against north London rivals Arsenal is one of the games still to be played, as is Spurs against West Ham. The Hammers also have a home game against Chelsea at the London Stadium.

A proposed fixture list for at least a proportion of the remaining matches will be presented to clubs at a shareholders’ meeting today.

Liverpool City Council’s safety advisory group is due to meet early next week. Everton are hoping it will allow them to stage the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on the weekend of June 19-22.

The match had been one of the five fixtures in the remainder of the 2019-20 Premier League season which the UK’s football policing lead, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, said was set to be played at a neutral venue at the request of the local force.

READ MORE

German FA takes no action against Jadon Sancho over George Floyd protest

More on this topic

Bohemians admit 'error' over social media training videoBohemians admit 'error' over social media training video

EastEnders recruits Stacey Dooley to help plug gap when show is off-airEastEnders recruits Stacey Dooley to help plug gap when show is off-air

Shane Ross: Air travel will not return to pre-coronavirus levels until 2023Shane Ross: Air travel will not return to pre-coronavirus levels until 2023

Ireland on track to move to phase two of exit plan next week – HolohanIreland on track to move to phase two of exit plan next week – Holohan


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up