Tottenham boss Pochettino 'wants to be considered' for Man United job - report

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 11:08 AM
By Steve Neville

Since Jose Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United boss on Tuesday the search has begun for the club's next permanent manager.

Club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been installed as caretaker manager until the end of the season with United announcing that there will be "a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager".

The Times is now reporting that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to be considered for the job.

The report states that "Pochettino wants to be considered for the Manchester United manager’s job next season despite having four-and-a-half years left on his contract at Tottenham Hotspur."

"The Argentinian is understood to regard the opportunity of moving to Old Trafford as too good to turn down, although it would cost United £34m in compensation to prise him from Tottenham, which would take the club’s total bill for sacking José Mourinho earlier today past £50m."

Pochettino is believed to be Man United's number one target in the summer with Zinedine Zidane, Diego Simeone and former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte also in the running.

The Argentinian signed a five-year contract with Spurs in May but speaking yesterday, he refused to rule out interest in the Old Trafford job.

"What is going to happen in the summer? What is going to happen tomorrow? No one knows. The most important is to enjoy the journey. I’m so happy here," he said in a press conference.

"What is going to happen is not in our hands, I mean the decision in another club, we don’t know.

"That is not my business and then I will not waste time or energy because my focus and energy is in Tottenham, is in tomorrow and to prepare the best way (for) the games, and, of course, to respect the club that employs you."

Tottenham travel to Arsenal this evening for their League Cup quarter-final clash and Gunners' boss Unai Emery pondered whether Pochettino would leave Spurs.

“I think he’s very happy at Tottenham,” said Emery.

“I think he’s coaching a very big team with a very big player and now they are in the Champions League they are also in a better position in the Premier League than Manchester United.

“I think his performance at Tottenham is very big. I don’t know if he’s thinking to change for another club, but I am looking at him with a very big commitment to Tottenham and he’s creating a good performance a good idea at Tottenham."


