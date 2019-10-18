News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tottenham boss Pochettino pulled on England shirt in support of his players

By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 12:18 PM

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was England’s chief fan on Monday, joking he donned the Three Lions shirt in support of his players.

Although the 6-1 victory for Gareth Southgate’s men was just a footnote on a shameful night in Sofia, where the match was twice halted due to sickening racist abuse from Bulgaria fans, Pochettino was pleased Harry Kane and Harry Winks were able to enjoy the winning feeling again.

Having gone into the international break on the back of a 7-2 humiliation by Bayern Munich and a 3-0 loss at Brighton, their mood would have been worsened after a 2-1 defeat in the Czech Republic last Friday.

But Kane, with his three assists and a goal, and Winks, handed a start in midfield, regained a positive feeling, much to the delight of Pochettino.

“After the disappointment on Friday, it was good for England, Southgate, the coaching staff and of course the players to feel that confidence,” he said.

“It was fantastic for them to finish with a great result and to build their confidence.

“Of course, it was a tough game after Czech Republic and people were down. For our players, it continues the negative dynamic.

“I was hating watching the game thinking, ‘We need to win, we need to win’, putting on my England shirt!

“After Friday, it was tough but then Monday was better.

“The best medicine is to score, assist, feel the victory and for sure that is going to help our team.”

Spurs will be expected to regain their own positive dynamic when they host winless Watford on Saturday.

After a string of poor performances, littered with individual mistakes, Pochettino wants to ensure his side do not end up beating themselves.

“It’s going to be tough. We will fight against us, play against us. We are our own worst enemy,” he said.

“Then after the opponent.

“I am so happy, the players react in a very good mood. We have talked a lot, individuals and collective.

“I was talking with the staff in a very honest conversation as always in these situations, trying to find the best way.

“In the end our interest is Tottenham. Our objective is to put Tottenham in the place that Tottenham deserve to be.”

