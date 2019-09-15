News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tottenham boss Pochettino challenges Aurier to secure his spot

Tottenham boss Pochettino challenges Aurier to secure his spot
By Press Association
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 11:44 AM

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has challenged Serge Aurier to make the right-back spot his own after his impressive display in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Ivory Coast international was playing his first game of the season – and making his first Premier League start since February – and provided two assists in Spurs’ joint biggest win at their new stadium.

Aurier, who has recovered from a hand injury picked up at the Africa Cup of Nations, has said he wanted to leave the club over the summer but appears to have a second chance – providing he can be consistent.

“I think he was very happy,” Pochettino said of the right-back. “We were very happy too. I think the performance was great.

“First half was fantastic, his concentration and focus.

“Now he needs to show and be consistent. It’s not only one game and the second game the focus and intensity start to drop.

“That is the key in our team, not only him but all the players.

“All the players need to be consistent and understand that every time we are going to compete we have to give our best.

“Give like a collective our best and for sure we have the quality to beat any team.”

Aurier is in a fight with Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth for the right-back position, not that he believes that himself according to a recent interview in France.

He claimed that there was “no competition” for his place in the team, but Pochettino has not seen it.

“I did not see those quotes,” he said. “No, I didn’t see but you know, if when I talk with him it’s always clear. I didn’t see though.”

Aurier played his part in a Spurs romp, which saw Son Heung-min score twice, Patrick van Aanholt put through his own net and Erik Lamela cap off a scintillating first-half performance.

Palace skipper Luka Milivojevic offered no excuses.

“It was a very tough day for us,” he said on the club’s official website.

“I have no good explanation at the moment straight after the game.

Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic had no excuses after the defeat (Tim Goode/PA)
Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic had no excuses after the defeat (Tim Goode/PA)

“But you could see in the first 20 or 30 minutes they were better than us.

“When they scored the first, second or third you try to correct some things but the game is going – it’s not easy.

“At half-time we tried to stick together, to go for the second half, to try to play better, to improve a bit more and in the end they deserved three points. That’s it.”

- Press Association

Luka MilivojevicMauricio PochettinoSerge AurierPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceTottenham Hotspur

More in this Section

Djenepo nets winner on first Premier League start as Saints blunt BladesDjenepo nets winner on first Premier League start as Saints blunt Blades

Tottenham players give perfect response to Pochettino with Palace winTottenham players give perfect response to Pochettino with Palace win

Abraham hits treble and Mane at the double as heavyweights flex their musclesAbraham hits treble and Mane at the double as heavyweights flex their muscles

Tammy’s treble gives Chelsea victory at Molineux.Tammy’s treble gives Chelsea victory at Molineux.


Lifestyle

We’ll probably be seeing a particular royal in some of these dresses.Video: Temperley’s new collection is your dream holiday wardrobe

It's been a while since we last heard from Damien Rice - four years since his last shows in Ireland, five since his last studio album.Damien Rice is joined by special guests for a truly special show

Your guide to what's on this week.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

Timeless, the Irish Antique Dealers Fair, continues this weekend at the RDS in Dublin and is open from 11am to 6pm today and tomorrow.In Brief: Your guide to what's on in antiques

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »