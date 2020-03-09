News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho expects Steven Bergwijn to miss rest of season

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho expects Steven Bergwijn to miss rest of season
By Press Association
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 07:56 PM

Jose Mourinho does not expect Steven Bergwijn to play again this season as Tottenham’s injury crisis continues to escalate.

The Dutch winger suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley and head coach Mourinho believes the injury is bad enough to keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

It is a crushing blow for Mourinho and Spurs on the eve of their Champions League last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig, where they have to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Germany.

Bergwijn joins Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the treatment room and Tottenham’s attacking options look bare for a game in which they must score two goals to progress in normal time.

Jose Mourinho has “never known” anything like Spurs’ injury crisis (John Walton/PA)
Jose Mourinho has “never known” anything like Spurs’ injury crisis (John Walton/PA)

“Steven, I don’t expect him to play this season,” Mourinho said. “Can I believe it? Yes, I can.

“I have never known it like this, especially speaking about traumatic injuries. Only Harry Kane’s injury was not a traumatic injury but a typical injury of the December period in the Premier League.

“Hugo Lloris, (Moussa) Sissoko, Sonny, Steven Bergwijn are all traumatic and never for a couple of weeks. That’s what it is.

View this post on Instagram

🔜🔙🔛🔝

A post shared by Steven Bergwijn (@stevenbergwijn) on

“We were psychologically more down with the other injures.

“This one, from three, four or five to six or seven is the same. No problem.”

Bergwijn’s absence will put further pressure on Dele Alli, who has been playing in a false nine position in the last few weeks.

Alli, who could be facing a Football Association ban for an ill-judged social media post about the coronavirus, says there is no time for moping.

“That’s football. It’s obviously very disappointing,” the England midfielder said. “This isn’t a time to get our violins out.

“We have to step up and deal with these situations. It’s all a part of it, as disappointing as it is.

“We have to show our character now as a team and the depth we have in the squad.

“Everyone needs to step up and those who aren’t playing as much need to come through and show why they’re here.

The England captain has not played since rupturing a hamstring tendon on New Year’s Day, but his return does not seem too far away, judging by his workout in an open training session.

Kane, who had surgery to repair the issue, was seen twisting and turning and also shooting.

Alli does not want the club’s leading scorer to rush back.

“Harry’s an amazing athlete and professional,” Alli said. “He’s picked up a few injuries since I’ve been here and every time he’s recovered very well.

I don’t want him to rush it because I know how much it can come back, but at the same time we need him.

“You can see how motivated and dedicated he is. I wasn’t surprised to see him out there.

“He works so hard on his game. Obviously it’s a massive boost. Even when he comes to watch the games, it’s a boost.

“He’s always speaking, trying to motivate every one which is good. He’s a real leader.

“As player who has had a few hamstring injuries, it’s a weird one because I don’t want him to rush it because I know how much it can come back, but at the same time we need him. As long as he does his recovery properly and comes back strong, I’ll be happy.”

READ MORE

Boxing promoter and bookmaker Barney Eastwood dies

More on this topic

No easy answer despite inside knowledge of Manchester City, Mikel Arteta warnsNo easy answer despite inside knowledge of Manchester City, Mikel Arteta warns

Palace coronation for runaway Reds? Liverpool on track for Premier League recordPalace coronation for runaway Reds? Liverpool on track for Premier League record

Football rumours from the media: Real Madrid eyeing up Chelsea keeperFootball rumours from the media: Real Madrid eyeing up Chelsea keeper

Dele Alli rescues a point for Tottenham at BurnleyDele Alli rescues a point for Tottenham at Burnley

Ben DaviesfootballHarry KaneJose MourinhoSteven BergwijnUEFA Champions LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

‘I felt like we wanted it more’ – Luke Shaw hails Man Utd’s derby desire‘I felt like we wanted it more’ – Luke Shaw hails Man Utd’s derby desire

Billy Gilmour showing he can hold his own in Chelsea’s midfield – Frank LampardBilly Gilmour showing he can hold his own in Chelsea’s midfield – Frank Lampard

France's Sports Minister confirms postponement of Ireland's Six Nations clash in FranceFrance's Sports Minister confirms postponement of Ireland's Six Nations clash in France

Galway hoping for return of captain Louise Ward for top-of-the-table clash with CorkGalway hoping for return of captain Louise Ward for top-of-the-table clash with Cork


Lifestyle

A Haribo ring he presented to Lianne Healy during a quiet movie night together went from being “a joke to a jelly ring on her finger”, according to Quinton Page.Wedding of the Week: Love me Tinder, love me true...

The artist’s eye of Mick O’Dea has provided him with some interesting insights into how people looked in the 1916-23 period, writes Richard FitzpatrickMick O'Dea: Dedicated follower of independence-era fashion

Mum of Frankie, a baby with Down syndrome, talks to Helen O'Callaghan about fighting every step of the way for what Frankie needsMum fighting for baby Frankie: 'She doesn’t need to be on waiting lists'

“Isn't that where they got the Koh-i-Noor diamond from?”The Podcast Corner: Diamond podcast sheds new light on empire

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »