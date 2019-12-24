Tottenham ban supporter who threw a cup at Kepa

Tottenham have banned a supporter who was identified for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in Sunday’s ill-tempered Premier League clash.

A number of incidents marred Chelsea’s 2-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with claims of racist abuse against Blues’ defender Antonio Rudiger.

While Spurs said on Monday that their investigation into that particular flashpoint have so far proved “inconclusive” the club acted swiftly to ban a supporter who aimed a missile at Arrizabalaga.

Club update – ban issued for cup thrown. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 24, 2019

“We can confirm that we have identified and issued an immediate ban to the individual responsible for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday’s Premier League home fixture,” the club said in a statement issued on their website

“We shall continue to take the strongest action possible against anyone found to be behaving in this way.

“Fans are reminded that our Ground Regulations state – the following acts are offences under the Football (Offences) Act 1991 (as amended):

• The throwing of any object within the ground without lawful authority or excuse.

• The chanting of anything of an indecent or racist nature.

• The entry on to the playing area or any adjacent area to which spectators are not generally admitted without lawful authority or excuse.

“Our investigation into the alleged racist abuse against Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger remains ongoing.” Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger claimed he was racially abused during the game at Tottenham on Sunday. (Press Association Images/Nick Potts)

Metropolitan Police also said enquiries into “reported racial abuse of a Chelsea player” continue.

Germany defender Rudiger reported being the subject of monkey chants during the match, the latest in a series of incidents at all levels of the game this season.

His claims led to a stadium announcement reminding supporters that racist abuse from the stands will not be tolerated in what is step one of UEFA’s anti-racism protocols.

A fan arrested in connection with alleged abuse of a Tottenham player has been charged with an offence under Section 4a of the Public Order Act and bailed to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on January 20.