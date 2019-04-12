NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tottenham ban fans for persistent standing in new stadium

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 05:52 PM

Tottenham have already issued bans to supporters for persistent standing in their new stadium.

The 62,062-seater arena only opened last week and has hosted two games, but the club have revealed that sanctions have been handed out to some fans who have failed to sit in their seat.

Spurs had warned their fans to sit down before Tuesday’s Champions League game with Manchester City.

They wrote in a club email to supporters ahead of Saturday’s game with Huddersfield: “It was an amazing night on Tuesday and an intense atmosphere which undoubtedly played its role in the team’s success in the first leg of our Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

“However, it is important that everyone is able to see the match and enjoy it.

“We appreciate that fans will rise up at key moments in the match. Persistently standing for the whole match or for long periods, along with failing to heed requests from the stewards and fellow fans to be seated, is not acceptable behaviour, notwithstanding it’s against ground regulations.

“Several bans have, therefore, been issued to fans as a consequence of their persistent standing.”

It is not immediately clear how long the supporters will be banned for, but the club did point out that these bans were nothing new and that persistent standing was something that had to be tackled by all clubs for ground safety reasons.

Spurs fans have been waiting the best part of two years to see the team play in their new home, having had to trek to Wembley while it was built on the old White Hart Lane site.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will try to make it three wins from three against the Terriers on Saturday lunchtime.

- Press Association

