NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Tottenham announce “familiarisation event” at new stadium

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 02:34 PM

Tottenham’s move into their new stadium has taken a step forward after the club announced a “familiarisation event” for supporters.

Spurs, who will play all of their remaining home games of 2018 at Wembley, will allow 6,000 season-ticket holders to visit the south stand of their new arena on December 16.

They were originally due to move in for the start of the season, which was then put back to September, before failures to critical alarm systems created further delays and they have not yet been able to announce a new moving-in date.

Mauricio Pochettino said earlier this month that he is hopeful they will be playing in there by January or February and this announcement suggests that could be a possibility.

Pochettino said of the announcement: “It makes me feel very, very happy. It makes me feel we are close to competing there.

“It’s an important thing for the fans to show our new home and it makes me very, very happy.”

Fans will enter a ballot to visit the stadium next month and enjoy a matchday experience, testing out the entry system, be able to eat and drink on the concourse and take their seat in the south stand.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Tottenham stadiumPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur

More in this Section

Jurgen Klopp: Merseyside derby record counts for nothing on Sunday

McCarthy: Ireland 'wouldn't have gotten out of the group' if Keane stayed in Saipan

Connacht make five changes for game in South Africa

Ross Byrne starts alongside Jamison Gibson-Park for Leinster


Lifestyle

5 myths about measles you need to stop believing

Ask Audrey: How could you possibly love someone from the midlands?

How to nip worry in the bud for anxious children

Scene and Heard: : This week's entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »