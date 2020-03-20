Tottenham academy chief John McDermott to leave for FA role

John McDermott is leaving Tottenham to become the Football Association’s new assistant technical director.

Spurs’ head of academy coaching and player development is returning to the governing body, having spent time as a national coach before joining the north London club in 2005.

McDermott will support technical director Les Reed and have overall responsibility for England men’s development teams up to Under-20 level, while working closely with senior team boss Gareth Southgate and Under-21s coach Aidy Boothroyd.

The FA said he would also “play a leadership role in the strategic direction of the technical division at St George’s Park as a world-leading performance, research and education centre” when starting the role in June.

“The chance to work at the FA again is one I couldn’t turn down, particularly in this role,” McDermott said.

“After 15 years at Tottenham Hotspur, where I have built incredible relationships with the players and the staff, it is a wrench to leave so many really good people but this is a brilliant opportunity.

“I am looking forward to working with Les, Gareth, Aidy and all the coaches and playing my part in helping our England teams to be successful.

“Throughout my time at Tottenham Hotspur, I have continued to work in coach education, so I am familiar with St George’s Park and the great development work that is being done.

“I am very grateful to Daniel Levy and the board, who have been extremely supportive over the years, and I am indebted to the passion of staff, past and present, and most importantly the players who bought into our academy vision.

“I care a great deal about the club and I know with Jose (Mourinho), who has already demonstrated his support for our young players, that they are in very good hands moving forward.”

McDermott started his coaching career at Watford, where he worked his way up to academy manager, and will represent the FA on the UEFA Football Committee as part of his new brief.

The Spurs academy chief played a key role in bringing through young talent such as current England internationals Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Harry Winks, as well as developing coaches like Fulham boss Scott Parker. Les Reed said McDermott’s appointment would strengthen the team at St George’s Park (Nick Potts/PA)

Reed said of McDermott’s appointment: “This has been a very thorough search and I am delighted we have managed to secure the services of someone of John’s calibre.

“He is very highly regarded for his work across English football, as well as overseas.

“I know he will complement and strengthen the team we have in place at St George’s Park across our coaching staff and all key performance areas.”

Reed thanked Tottenham and Levy for their cooperation during the process, with the chairman revealing the search for McDermott’s successor is already under way given the importance of the role.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with John over such a long period of time,” Levy added.

“His contribution went beyond our academy, he has been an integral part of everything we have sought to deliver on the football side and we will all miss his enthusiasm, insight and wisdom that he brought to his role.

“It is now vital that we take the necessary time and attention needed to identify the right expertise to move our academy forward, reflecting just how important a role like this is to our club.

“This process has already commenced and we shall provide an update in due course.”