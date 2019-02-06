NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Torreira believes Arsenal ‘deserve’ to be playing Champions League football

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 03:58 PM

Lucas Torreira believes Arsenal “deserve” to be playing Champions League football because of the club’s status.

The Gunners, who have failed to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition for the past two seasons, are currently off the pace in the battle for a top-four Premier League finish.

Unai Emery’s side sit sixth on the back of Sunday’s 3-1 loss at champions Manchester City, a point below Manchester United and three behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Uruguay midfielder Torreira admits his team must improve their recent form, which has seen them collect only 10 points from the last 21 available, if they are to achieve their primary objective.

“Just a few weeks ago, (Manchester) United were obviously behind us but it’s happened and it’s something we have to deal with,” the 22-year-old told Sky Sports News.

“We obviously don’t want that form to happen again. As players, you always need to be fighting for an objective when you walk out onto the pitch and for us that means qualifying for the Champions League.

“We know it’s not going to be easy, that’s for sure, because we are up against some great teams such as Chelsea and Manchester United but we need to try and stand firm as a team and as a group and battle in every game.

“The squad is focused on qualifying for the Champions League because a big club like Arsenal deserves to be playing in that competition.”

- Press Association


