Top two Spanish divisions will fall silent for tragic Xana Enrique

A minute’s silence will be held in memory of Luis Enrique’s daughter ahead of all matches in Spain’s top two divisions this weekend, La Liga has announced.

Enrique announced on Thursday that Xana had died after a five-month battle with bone cancer. She was nine years old.

An official statement from La Liga read: “A minute of silence will be held ahead of all La Liga Santander and La Liga Smartbank matches this weekend in memory of Xana, daughter of Luis Enrique.”

Official statement: A minute of silence will be held ahead of all #LaLigaSantander and #LaLigaSmartBank matches this weekend in memory of Xana, daughter of Luis Enrique. pic.twitter.com/atTbzX6Crl — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) August 30, 2019

Enrique left his post as Spain manager in June in order to spend more time with his daughter after she was diagnosed.

Barcelona, who Enrique guided to two La Liga titles and Champions League glory in 2015, tweeted: “Our condolences and all our sympathy to Luis Enrique and his family at this very difficult time. RIP Xana.”

The squad held a minute's silence before training following the passing of @LUISENRIQUE21’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/hUC9oENmMw — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 30, 2019

Real Madrid, where Enrique spent five years as a player, expressed their “deepest condolences” in a short message on social media, while the Spanish Football Federation said: “The RFEF mourns the sad loss of little Xana.”

Roma, another of Enrique’s former clubs, said they were “heartbroken” at the news, adding that their thoughts were with the family “at this impossibly sad and difficult time”.

- Press Association