News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Top two Spanish divisions will fall silent for tragic Xana Enrique

Top two Spanish divisions will fall silent for tragic Xana Enrique
By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 06:10 PM

A minute’s silence will be held in memory of Luis Enrique’s daughter ahead of all matches in Spain’s top two divisions this weekend, La Liga has announced.

Enrique announced on Thursday that Xana had died after a five-month battle with bone cancer. She was nine years old.

An official statement from La Liga read: “A minute of silence will be held ahead of all La Liga Santander and La Liga Smartbank matches this weekend in memory of Xana, daughter of Luis Enrique.”

Enrique left his post as Spain manager in June in order to spend more time with his daughter after she was diagnosed.

Barcelona, who Enrique guided to two La Liga titles and Champions League glory in 2015, tweeted: “Our condolences and all our sympathy to Luis Enrique and his family at this very difficult time. RIP Xana.”

Real Madrid, where Enrique spent five years as a player, expressed their “deepest condolences” in a short message on social media, while the Spanish Football Federation said: “The RFEF mourns the sad loss of little Xana.”

Roma, another of Enrique’s former clubs, said they were “heartbroken” at the news, adding that their thoughts were with the family “at this impossibly sad and difficult time”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you screamAlien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

McIlroy finishes with a flourish to rocket into contention at European MastersMcIlroy finishes with a flourish to rocket into contention at European Masters

Wearers of Nike’s latest trainers can untie laces using SiriWearers of Nike’s latest trainers can untie laces using Siri

BarcelonaLaLigaLuis EnriqueReal MadridRoma

More in this Section

Hasenhuttl calls for Southampton to forget derby and focus on Man Utd clashHasenhuttl calls for Southampton to forget derby and focus on Man Utd clash

Permanent mural of Dublin manager Jim Gavin to be erected in heart of capitalPermanent mural of Dublin manager Jim Gavin to be erected in heart of capital

Newcastle boss Bruce urges Choudhury to learn from ‘horror’ tackleNewcastle boss Bruce urges Choudhury to learn from ‘horror’ tackle

Smalling set for loan move to RomaSmalling set for loan move to Roma


Lifestyle

There is really nothing as soothing, reassuring or comforting in the realm of cooking and eating than a good chicken stock. It forms the base to all of the best soups, broths and gravies, can be used to give pasta dishes more depth and is the essential ingredient that will make or break a really good risotto.The Currabinny chefs make use of leftover chicken

I’m increasingly dismayed by the often ill-informed debate on climate change. For many, ‘stop eating meat’ is considered to be the solution to all our planetary and climate change ills. Farmers of all persuasions are being tarred with the same brush and vilified.Darina Allen's failsafe beef stew

From film to fashion, books to TV, our writers pick the best cultural highlights of the season.Hot 100: The biggest tickets for this autumn

It was always the plan that I should run the farm at Ballymaloe.This much I know: Rory Allen, Ballymaloe Grainstore

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »