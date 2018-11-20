Toothless Ireland unable to lift gloom for O’Neill

Denmark 0 - 0 Rep of Ireland

By Liam Mackey

The one moment of real cheer for the loud and loyal travelling support in Aarhus came with the arrival into senior international football, with 10 minutes remaining, of Michael Obafemi.

However, this was to be no fairytale introduction for the 18-year-old, as the night ended with another clean sheet — at both ends — for Ireland, meaning it’s now just one win in 11 games.

Sure, you could credit the visitors for all the blocks and last-ditch tackles and saves that helped form the resistance. If this had been an away game with qualification points at stake, it might almost have been considered heroic.

However, this was nothing like that and more like what we could never forget it really was: The last gasp of a forgettable Nations League campaign.

At the end of it all, we await confirmation, or otherwise, that the FAI are prepared to stick with Martin O’Neill in the hope, which currently looks forlorn, that he and his players can put their annus horribilis behind them and somehow find the inspiration to make a fresh start when European Championship qualifying begins next March. Just how even more daunting a task that is likely to be will become apparent in Dublin early next month when the struggling third-seeds learn what the draw has in store for them.

After the deflating scoreless draw with Northern Ireland, O’Neill had talked about how the ambition was for his team to be less reliant on long balls, to be more creative and so create more chances and, as a consequence, maybe even grab a first goal in four games. Seamus Coleman had weighed in with the somewhat exasperated observation that his team mates needed to give the man on the ball some options by showing for a pass and creating better angles. Oh, if Ireland could only walk it like they talk it.

To be fair, there had been signs of a little more on-field eloquence in the 1-1 draw away to Poland and even in the 0-1 defeat at home to Wales but, against Northern Ireland, they had reverted to their halting, inarticulate worst.

In terms of the movement of players in and out of the Irish squad since the end of the World Cup campaign, O’Neill is entitled to speak of 2018 as a transitional year, but the much more significant transition, from which there has been little reprieve, has been the one from bad to worse.

As he sought to break his team’s scoring duck in Aarhus last night, O’Neill turned to Aiden O’Brien. The Millwall striker, who was the last player to score for Ireland — on his debut in the 1-1 draw with Poland in Wrocklaw — replaced Callum Robinson, while there was another start in midfield for Cyrus Christie and Enda Stevens came in at left wing-back for the suspended James McClean. As expected, Christian Eriksen was in Denmark’s starting line-up and wearing the captain’s armband while, in one of five changes from the team which sealed Nations League promotion by beating Wales 2-1 in Cardiff, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Frederik Ronnow replaced the suspended Kasper Schmeichel in goal.

In the intimate setting of the Cere Stadium which, but for the bone-chilling cold, you might have been tempted to describe as cosy, Stevens — a more natural wing-back than McClean — warmed up with an early penetrating run into the Danish box, though an equally early sloppy pass from Cyrus Christie underlined the risks when Ireland, so lacking in confidence on the ball, tried to pass their way up the pitch.

The game soon developed into the expected pattern of the Danes bossing possession and probing for a gap in the packed Irish rearguard, while a much bigger gap was opening up between O’Brien and the rest of his teammates, but, in truth, there was not a whole lot to excite the crowd as the first half meandered on and, for all the sense that Danish dominance must eventually be made to count, a full 30 minutes had elapsed before Darren Randolph was required to make his first save, comfortably collecting a header from Yussuf Poulsen.

Ireland’s first effort on goal came two minutes later and, with their few attempts so far at moving the ball progressively having invariably resulted in a turnover of possession, there was no surprise about the source though, disappointingly, Robbie Brady’s free kick from the right could only find the near post side-netting. Moments later, after Randolph had done well to get a hand to a low Peter Ankersen drive, Christian Eriksen came even closer for the Danes, his fierce, dipping free just clearing the Irish keeper’s crossbar.

With that little flurry of action, the referee’s whistle signalled the end of a first half which had done little to warm the cockles on a freezing night, the unavoidable impression left at the break being of a cruise-control Danish side which, if they had really needed to, might have inflicted far more damage on the visitors.

As if in confirmation of that analysis, Eriksen was allowed to put up his feet for the second 45, but even with their main man gone, a minute after the restart the Danes should have been ahead, Poulsen somehow ballooning his close-range volley over the top.

So, it continued, like a training game of attack versus defence, the visitors barely able to get a kick of the ball never mind find the time or space in which to contemplate what they might do on the rare occasion — mainly through the runs of Seamus Coleman — that they managed to cross the halfway line.

Fortunately for Ireland, the Danes seemed to have misplaced their shooting boots, though, in the 68th minute, it was only the foot of the upright which saved Richard Keogh’s blushes after he was badly caught in possession by Nicolai Jorgenson.

Denmark: Ronnow, Ankerson, M. Jorgensen, Bjelland, Knudsen, Schone, Delaney, Eriksen (Lerager 45), Hojbjerg, Poulsen (Gytkjaer 66) N. Jorgensen, Braithwaite (Cornelius 77).

Ireland: Randolph, Keogh, Duffy, Long, Coleman, Christie, Hendrick, Brady (Robinson 66), O’Dowda (Obafemi 80), O’Brien (Curtis 65)