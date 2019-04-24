NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

'Too many bluffers at this club': Roy Keane says Man United players will throw Solskjaer 'under the bus'

By Steve Neville
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 08:00 PM

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has hit out at the players at his old club, saying there are "too many bluffers" at Old Trafford and that they will throw the manager "under the bus".

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a blistering start to his Man United managerial career winning the manager of the month award in January.

Results have since soured and the club were knocked out of the Champions League and FA Cup. Last week Man United were beaten by Everton 4-0 in a fifth consecutive away defeat.

Keane believes it is the players, not the manager, that is the problem at Man United.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the Manchester Derby, Keane said: “These are the same players who threw (Jose) Mourinho under the bus and they will do exactly the same to Ole.

“Leopards don’t change their spots. There’s too many bluffers at this club to get United back to the very top.

“Even the point that we’re talking about Man United trying to finish fourth tells you how the standards have dropped over the last few years – both on and off the pitch.

“It’s a big test for Ole as well of course.”

Keane added: “It’s not up to the manager to motivate the players, the players have to motivate themselves.

“You’ve got to be up for every game at Manchester United and the fact that Ole’s got to discuss it after the game and again the following few days about his players not being up for a game of football, he must be hugely embarrassed.”

Keane was critical of Man United midfielder Paul Pogba, saying after an interview Sky Sports showed with the player that "he is a big problem".

“He’s on about being a team-mate, well if you want to be a good team-mate you’ve got to run back," Keane said.

“He is a big problem, no doubt about it.”

- additional reporting by Press Association

READ MORE

'Our hearts and prayers are with Seán' 12 months on from life-changing attack

More on this topic

Salah joins stars at NY bash for ‘world’s most influential people’

Football rumours from the media

I never tell my team to foul the opposition – Guardiola hits back at Solskjaer

Long scores fastest Premier League goal, but Saints see victory slip from grasp

KEYWORDS

Roy Keane

More in this Section

Ortiz will not be Joshua’s next opponent, says promoter

Rose urges Tottenham to make season one of their best ever

EFL postpones vote on Coventry’s league status as talks reopen on Ricoh deal

Hasenhuttl wary of the drop as Saints let lead slip after Long’s record strike


Lifestyle

Design/life: Aileen Lee profiles Andrew Pain of Black Hen Designs

Learning Points: School bullies grow up to be work bullies

Another day, another new label - will we ever reach ‘peak gin’?

Paul Linehan on his favourite books, music and the best gig he ever went to

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »