News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Toni Rudiger reveals role in convincing Timo Werner to join Chelsea

Toni Rudiger reveals role in convincing Timo Werner to join Chelsea
By Press Association
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 09:58 PM

Toni Rudiger has revealed he played a key role in convincing Timo Werner to sign for Chelsea.

Rudiger has tipped Germany team-mate Werner to bring the wow-factor to Stamford Bridge when he completes his move from RB Leipzig next month, subject to passing a medical.

Chelsea pulled off a major coup by landing free-scoring Werner for £53million, with the 24-year-old set to add extra firepower to boss Frank Lampard’s new-look Blues.

Toni Rudiger, pictured, convinced Germany team-mate Timo Werner to sign for Chelsea (PA)
Toni Rudiger, pictured, convinced Germany team-mate Timo Werner to sign for Chelsea (PA)

Influential Chelsea centre-back Rudiger forged a close bond with Werner at Stuttgart, and admitted using those links to full effect to help seal his friend’s west London switch.

“I did speak to him before because we have known each other for a long time,” Rudiger said.

“We spoke a lot during the lockdown and he told me he was interested in coming to England. Of course then I did my bit, what I had to do.

“I would say he’s a quiet, humble guy, always ready to do better.

“I hope he adapts quickly when he comes because as we all know this competition is different than others.”

Chelsea are ready to flex further muscle in this transfer window with Leicester’s Ben Chilwell and Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz continually linked to the Blues.

The captures of Werner and Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech already mark out Lampard’s men as ones to watch next term, though, and Rudiger cannot wait to link up with his old friend.

“Like everyone, I’m very excited that he’s chosen Chelsea and I’m looking forward to working with him,” Rudiger told Chelsea’s website.

“I’ve known him since he was 17 and he did very good in the past few years. He can be very important for us.

“His development was just ‘wow’. In his first season everything was new for him in men’s football but then he started scoring more goals and of course with that comes confidence. He had very good coaches who believed in him and worked with him.’

“He’s a really big threat to defenders. RB Leipzig is a more counter-attacking team but in terms of attacking the defensive line, he’s similar to (Leicester’s Jamie) Vardy.

“He has a lot of pace and if the defender makes a mistake and loses the ball, then he goes!”

READ MORE

Two further Covid-19 deaths; four new cases of virus

More on this topic

Burnley thrashed by Manchester City after condemning ‘offensive’ fly-pastBurnley thrashed by Manchester City after condemning ‘offensive’ fly-past

Solitary positive case in latest Premier League testing roundSolitary positive case in latest Premier League testing round

Jordan Henderson admits Liverpool lacked cutting edge against EvertonJordan Henderson admits Liverpool lacked cutting edge against Everton

Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson's Harry Kane commentJose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson's Harry Kane comment


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

ChelseafootballFrank LampardPremier LeagueTimo WernerToni RudigerTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Picture Perfect: Lorraine O'Sullivan - 'I spotted a man on the side of the road with something sitting on his shoulder'Picture Perfect: Lorraine O'Sullivan - 'I spotted a man on the side of the road with something sitting on his shoulder'

UCC Sport post-lockdown initiative attracts top-level worldwide supportUCC Sport post-lockdown initiative attracts top-level worldwide support

GPA claim GAA scheduled later All-Ireland championships to ensure larger crowdsGPA claim GAA scheduled later All-Ireland championships to ensure larger crowds

US PGA Championship to go ahead without spectatorsUS PGA Championship to go ahead without spectators


Lifestyle

The Irish wine community had a rough start to June with two much loved members succumbing to cancer at a young age.Wine with Leslie: A toast to my great friend, Tomás

Sara Baume's textwork at the Sculpture Factory in Cork captures the feeling of many people frustrated by lockdown, writes Ellie O'ByrneSara Baume lights up the moment - in neon

In advance of its arrival on the Disney+ service, Marjorie Brennan provides a dummy’s guide to the hugely successful musical HamiltonHamilton the musical: All you need to know before it hits Disney+

Is the use of racist language cause to condemn literature and television shows, or should the offensive words be viewed in their original context, asks Caroline DelaneyShould 'the deplorable word' make us rethink literature?

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »