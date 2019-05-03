NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tierney available for Celtic despite needing surgery

Kieran Tierney
Friday, May 03, 2019 - 12:08 PM

Kieran Tierney is in contention for Celtic's Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The left-back will have an operation on a double hernia at the end of the domestic season and will be managed until then.

Ryan Christie (face), Jack Hendry, Vakoun Bayo, Dedryck Boyata (all hamstring), Craig Gordon, Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani (all knee) are out, while Leigh Griffiths is working his way back from personal issues.

Celtic need just one point from their last three games to win another Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers are nine points behind their cross-town rivals but their title dreams may be over before they play Hibernian on Sunday as Celtic can claim an eighth straight title tomorrow.

- Press Association and Digital Desk

