Tiemoue Bakayoko sees red as AC Milan are held by Bologna

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 10:22 PM

AC Milan 0 - 0 Bologna

Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off as AC Milan laboured to a goalless Serie A draw at lowly Bologna.

France midfielder Bakayoko picked up two bookings in the space of three second-half minutes to receive his marching orders and leave Milan a man light for the final quarter.

Milan’s sixth draw, and second in succession, leaves Gennaro Gattuso’s men with just seven wins from 16 matches, and languishing down in fourth place.

Relegation-threatened Bologna were unable to climb out of the drop zone despite holding out for a share of the spoils.

The hosts’ winless league run stretched to nine games, with their last Serie A victory the 2-1 home triumph over Udinese on September 30.

Neither side could carve out any clear-cut chances, leaving honours even but frustrations abound.

Milan will look to hit back to winning ways when hosting mid-table Fiorentina on Saturday, while Bologna face a trip to Parma.

- Press Association


