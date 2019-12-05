News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Thursday's football rumours from the media

Thursday's football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 10:40 AM

What the papers say

Patrick Vieira is now favourite to become Arsenal’s next manager, according to the the Daily Mail, which is quoting French newspaper Nice-Matin.

Borussia Dortmund stars Marco Reus and Axel Witsel have reportedly attempted to persuade Jadon Sancho to reject a move to the Premier League in January, the Daily Mirror reports.

Jadon Sancho in action for England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jadon Sancho in action for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United could turn to England manager Gareth Southgate if they decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Sun.

Manchester City are confident Raheem Sterling, 24, will sign a new deal that will make him the club’s highest ever earner, according to the Metro.

Liverpool and Arsenal have joined Barcelona in the race for 17-year-old German striker Karim Adeyemi, who is on loan at Austrian second tier side Liefering from RB Salzburg, the Daily Mirror says.

READ MORE

FAI to reveal plight as Three ends partnership

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane still wants to bring Manchester United and France midfielder Pogba, 26, to the Bernabeu, Marca reports.

Giovani Lo Celso: Tottenham can sign Lo Celso – on loan from Real Betis – on a permanent deal in January if they pay £27.3million for the 23-year-old midfielder, says ABC de Sevilla.

Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso (John Walton/PA)

Franck Kessie: West Ham are leading Wolves in the battle to sign AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie, 22, according to the Milan Live website.

READ MORE

FAI delay publication of annual accounts

More on this topic

Celtic move two points clear of Rangers after Scott Brown’s late winnerCeltic move two points clear of Rangers after Scott Brown’s late winner

Shane Long helps Southampton record back-to-back wins on 100th startShane Long helps Southampton record back-to-back wins on 100th start

Focus on Jose Mourinho as his Old Trafford return ends in defeatFocus on Jose Mourinho as his Old Trafford return ends in defeat

Bury winding-up application adjourned for two weeksBury winding-up application adjourned for two weeks

Jadon SanchoPatrick VieiraTransfersTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

UEFA boss Ceferin urges referees to make decisions not ‘people hidden in a van’UEFA boss Ceferin urges referees to make decisions not ‘people hidden in a van’

IRFU's David Nucifora makes 50 recommendations in World Cup reportIRFU's David Nucifora makes 50 recommendations in World Cup report

Match officials for Six Nations announced Match officials for Six Nations announced

Three Ireland will not be renewing sponsorship deal with FAIThree Ireland will not be renewing sponsorship deal with FAI


Lifestyle

The bug causes vomiting and diarrhoea and can leave people feeling weak.Tips to help stop the spread of the dreaded norovirus

Susan McGarvey, public health nurse, Arranmore, Co Donegal.Working Life: Public health nurse Susan McGarvey

I have a mild dose of laryngitis, brought on by a throat infection. I’ve tried gargling with salted water but it hasn’t helped much. What would you recommend?Natural Health: How to deal with incredibly frustrating laryngitis

Searching for the perfect perfume to gift this Christmas? Rachel Marie Walsh picks the best.Searching for the perfect perfume to gift this Christmas? We've got you covered

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »