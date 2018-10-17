Home»Sport

Thumb surgery may keep Liverpool’s Mane sidelined against Huddersfield

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 05:20 PM

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has undergone an operation on the thumb injury he sustained on international duty with Senegal.

It has been a troubled break for the Reds, with Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita also doubts for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Huddersfield, while Virgil van Dijk has been playing despite a rib problem.

A statement on the Liverpool website read: “Liverpool Football Club can confirm Sadio Mane today underwent a procedure on a hand injury sustained while on international duty with Senegal.

“The surgery, conducted at a north-west hospital and supervised by club medics, was successful.

“Mane’s recovery will be monitored over the next couple of days ahead of the Reds’ return to action at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.”

Salah returned early from international duty after being forced off with a muscle strain during Egypt’s 4-1 victory over Swaziland in an African Nations Cup qualifier last Friday.

Keita, meanwhile, was pictured being carried off the pitch by a team-mate during Guinea’s draw against Rwanda on Tuesday after apparently suffering a hamstring injury.

With James Milner expected to be sidelined by his own hamstring problem, Jurgen Klopp could be left short in midfield.

Van Dijk does appear certain to play against Huddersfield despite Holland manager Ronald Koeman claiming he has been playing with broken ribs for several weeks and giving him the night off on Tuesday as a result.

- Press Association


