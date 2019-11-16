News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three U21 players return to squad for crucial clash with Sweden

Lee O’Connor of Republic of Ireland during the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 03:49 PM

The Republic of Ireland U21 squad have been given a boost ahead of their crucial clash with Sweden on Tuesday as captain Jayson Molumby and defenders Lee O'Connor and Conor Masterson return to the fold.

Molumby and O'Connor both served suspensions for last Thursday's 1-0 win over Armenia, with O'Connor playing for the senior side against New Zealand for his full international debut.

Masterson has been passed fit after recovering from injury as Stephen Kenny's side prepare for Tuesday's tie against Sweden, with the game taking place at Tallaght Stadium (kick-off 8pm).

Dara O'Shea will be suspended for the game after seeing red against Armenia.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Conor Kearns (UCD AFC).

Defenders: Lee O'Connor (Celtic), Thomas O'Connor (Gillingham, on loan from Southampton), Danny McNamara (Newport County, on loan from Millwall), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (UCD AFC), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Corey O'Keefe (Macclesfield Town, on loan from Birmingham City), Kameron Ledwidge (Southampton).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Millwall, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jack Taylor (Barnet), Jack Clarke (Aston Villa), Connor Ronan (DAC Dunajská Streda, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians).

Attackers: Zack Elbouzedi (Waterford), Gavin Kilkenny (AFC Bournemouth), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Simon Power (Ross County, on loan from Norwich City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aidan Keena (Hearts), Anthony Scully (West Ham United).

