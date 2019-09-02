Three things we learned as Arsenal fight back to draw with Tottenham

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored to secure a draw against Tottenham in the north London Derby.

Here's what we learned from the game.

1 It’s going to be a thrilling ride for Arsenal this season

Despite their faults, Arsenal fans, do you want to go faster? Then climb on board, because the Emirates Waltzer is going to spin at breakneck speeds this season judging by this performance.

The campaign won’t be without lows — the team’s defensive frailties are as evident as they’ve ever been and aren’t going away — but you can pretty much guarantee it’s going to be exciting.

This was the first time we have seen Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Pépé all start together and although you could hardly say it worked perfectly for the team, which at times looked unbalanced, it made it an enthralling and breathless game to watch, during which Arsenal attacked with real intent.

2 The jury is still out on Nicholas Pépé

Arsenal’s much-vaunted record signing was brought in to create and score goals, but although he provided width, pace, and trickery in this north London derby, his final pass and finishing were way short of the quality required for a player of his value.

Whether that is just teething problems for a player who has only just arrived in England or whether there may be an underlying issue is not clear, but let’s be generous and suggest the former is more likely.

The last thing Arsenal need is another Mkhitaryan who flatters to deceive, so a lot rides on how Pépé settles in over the coming months.

If he can add some final-third quality to what he showed against Tottenham, then Arsenal have a real player.

3 There’s something not quite right about Spurs this season

It’s been a surprisingly poor start to the campaign for Spurs, who haven’t really looked themselves so far, except for in the first half here, when they were excellent.

⚪️🔴 A pulsating north London derby and the points are shared. #NorthLondonDerby ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/FnlDgkrzmH — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2019

This game followed a shock home defeat against Newcastle and a 2-2 draw at Man City, which was creditable, but still saw them out-played for long periods.

So, the second-half display at the Emirates, in which Arsenal attacked at will for long periods, is a concern.

Are Tottenham lacking an edge, or is it a Champions League final hangover?