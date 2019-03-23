Three-star City see off battling Midleton

Munster Senior Cup final

Cork City 3 - 1 Midleton

Cork City retained the Munster Senior Cup for the third year on the spin as goals from Darragh Rainsford, Dan Smith and Liam Nash saw off a battling Midleton side in last night’s final at Turners Cross.

Midleton gave their more illustrious opponents a competitive game but were always going to be up against it, and the holders hit the front in the 14th minute. Pierce Phillips’ cross evaded everyone and fell to Darragh Rainsford at the back post, and he fired home from a tight angle.

Mark Duggan’s side should have equalised when striker Jake Hegarty met Emmet Cotter’s free-kick at the back post but could only direct his header into the side netting.

Ronan Hurley should have scored just after the break, before the second goal arrived in fortuitous circumstances when Smith’s cross sailed over Andrew O’Donoghue and ended up in the top corner.

Kelvin Kruschel almost brought his side back into the game but his effort from 20 yards came back off the post, before City made it 3-0 in the 66th minute when O’Donoghue brought Nash down in the box, and Nash converted the resultant spot-kick.

Kruschel did get his name of the scoresheet soon afterwards when his shot from outside the box took a wicked deflection off Gary Comerford and wrong footed Tadgh Ryan.

James Tilley saw red late on for a tackle on former City player Kevin Murray as City finished with 10 men.

CORK CITY:

Ryan; Phillips, Horgan (Boylan 62), Bennett (McLoughlin 72), Hurley; Tilley, Comerford, O’Connor, Rainsford (Buckley 88); Nash (Crowley 88), Smith (Bargary 68).

MIDLETON:

O’Donoghue; McCarthy, Murray (Collins 87), Hurley Healy; Cotter (Williams 80), Lally (Smith 90), Leahy (Morrissey 65), Aibor, Kruschel (Abuefang 90), Hegarty.

Referee:

G Kelly (Cork).