Three signings who would make Liverpool invincible

By Chris Hatherall
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 01:21 PM

Three signings who would make Liverpool invincible
Adama Traore, Kylian Mbappe, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Chris Hatherall looks at three transfer-window moves which could help Liverpool evolve to another level.

1 Kylian Mbappe

As if winning the title wasn’t enough, Liverpool fans have been treated to tabloid headlines that their team is preparing a huge transfer coup for possibly the world’s best player.

The downside is that the deal would involve selling Sadio Mane to Paris St Germain. The plus side is that it would also see Kylian Mbappe head the other way.

Are we living in fantasy land? Probably. Especially as, just as football is feeling the pain of the pandemic, the report suggests the deal would be worth €300m in all, with Liverpool weighing in with €200m cash. Those are eye-watering amounts and almost impossible figures for a club that was at one point considering furloughing staff at Anfield during the lockdown.

The French striker is only 21 years old. Mane is 28 and has scored 29 goals this season in just 33 appearances.

2 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Jordan Henderson has been outstanding this season, possibly player of the season, but at 30 years old he’s going to need some help in the coming years and if Liverpool miss one thing occasionally it is a man to dominate midfield.

Milinkovic-Savic at Lazio does just that. The Serb sits at the heart of the action, dictates play but also has the athleticism and power to get up and down the pitch and the technique to beat players and create space. He really is an all-round midfielder.

English clubs have been looking at him for years but for some reason haven’t pounced. Now 25 this is the perfect time to get him and strengthen Liverpool in a spectacular way.

3 Adama Traore

The best time to get a player is when they are young and on the up and that encapsulates what Wolves winger Adama Traore can offer. He has improved more than any other player in the Premier League this season, adding a final ball and an extra quality to his already mind-blowing pace, power, and energy.

If Liverpool are going to be top of the league for years to come, as they were in the70s and 80s, they are going to need an attacking player available who can provide a constant outlet when other teams are lying deep. A player who can unlock a defence and break the line with a piece of pace or magic. 

There’s also a feeling at Wolves that he has the potential to be converted into a more central striker as time goes by.

TOPIC: Soccer

