NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Three-o Walcott: Peep Show fans celebrate classic gag as Everton star turns 30

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 03:34 PM

Peep Show fans have been celebrating an unusual milestone after Everton winger Theo Walcott turned 30.

It all harks back to a scene from the cult Channel 4 sitcom, in which Mark (David Mitchell), explains flatmate Jeremy’s (Robert Webb) plan to get rich.

“Jeremy’s planning to sell the headline “Three-o Walcott” to a tabloid newspaper when Theo Walcott turns 30, and we’ve agreed not to argue whether that’s a good plan,” says Mark.

“It is a good plan,” Jez responds.

Many took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.

It was a good time to reflect on the glories of his career – including a memorable hat-trick against Croatia when he was just 19.

Webb, the actor and comedian who plays Jez also got into the act, though he resisted the temptation to reference the pun.

“Happy Birthday to Walcott, the England and Everton forward who today celebrates his thirtieth,” he tweeted.

And while none of the back pages carried the headline…

There was a special treat for fans in the Sun, which even credited Robert Webb’s character.

So Jeremy got his wish after all. Though whether he got the Three-o Walcott millions is unclear.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Chris Wilder: Win will more than do despite being second best

Javi Gracia heaps praise on super-sub Andre Gray after Watford reach FA Cup smei-finals

Anderson believes McCarthy will take no-nonsense approach with Ireland

Drogba and Cafu go head-to-head in game with Special Olympics athletes

KEYWORDS

EvertonfootballPeep Show

More in this Section

Tadhg Beirne must outpoach Welsh poachers

Rory Best: 'We are a handful for any team in the world'

Joe Schmidt’s special bond with the Six Nations

Ireland want to finish in way they wished they’d started


Lifestyle

Rare Irish £20 note up for auction

6 of the smallest spring-cleaning hacks that will have the biggest impact on your life

Wish List: Here are out Mother's Day gift ideas

Theatre review: The Country Girls at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »