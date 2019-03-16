Three-o Walcott: Peep Show fans celebrate classic gag as Everton star turns 30

Peep Show fans have been celebrating an unusual milestone after Everton winger Theo Walcott turned 30.

It all harks back to a scene from the cult Channel 4 sitcom, in which Mark (David Mitchell), explains flatmate Jeremy’s (Robert Webb) plan to get rich.

“Jeremy’s planning to sell the headline “Three-o Walcott” to a tabloid newspaper when Theo Walcott turns 30, and we’ve agreed not to argue whether that’s a good plan,” says Mark.

“It is a good plan,” Jez responds.

Many took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.

Congratulations on finally getting the Three-O Walcott millions, Jeremy! pic.twitter.com/YrrmSyLvEd— Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) March 16, 2019

Today's the day Jez makes his millions. Happy birthday, Three-O Walcott! pic.twitter.com/uOkNxHYkgF— Ben Brindle (@bmbrindle) March 16, 2019

It was a good time to reflect on the glories of his career – including a memorable hat-trick against Croatia when he was just 19.

The time has FINALLY come... it's Three-O Walcott day! 😂 Wishing you a very happy 30th birthday, @TheoWalcott 🎉 pic.twitter.com/XTGYTcctrQ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 16, 2019

Webb, the actor and comedian who plays Jez also got into the act, though he resisted the temptation to reference the pun.

“Happy Birthday to Walcott, the England and Everton forward who today celebrates his thirtieth,” he tweeted.

Happy Birthday to Walcott, the England and Everton forward who today celebrates his thirtieth.— Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) March 16, 2019

And while none of the back pages carried the headline…

Not a single newspaper have gone with Three-O Walcott as their headline. After all these years Jez. Disappointing. #PeepShow pic.twitter.com/yIS8vSFtQB— Jules Breach (@julesbreach) March 16, 2019

There was a special treat for fans in the Sun, which even credited Robert Webb’s character.

Happy Three-O Walcott day - can't imagine Jez got the millions he was hoping for for this pic.twitter.com/PLJri5ZGd4— Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) March 16, 2019

So Jeremy got his wish after all. Though whether he got the Three-o Walcott millions is unclear.

