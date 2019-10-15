News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Three lessons learned as Ireland suffer blow to Euro 2020 hopes

Three lessons learned as Ireland suffer blow to Euro 2020 hopes
Ireland’s James McClean with Nico Elvedi of Switzerland. Photo: INPHO/Tommy Dickson
By Ger McCarthy
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 09:48 PM

Ger McCarthy on the lessons learned from Ireland's 2-0 loss to Switzerland at the Stade de Genève.

Do we not believe?

The Republic of Ireland’s visit to the Stade de Geneve was never a ‘do or die’ situation in terms of Euro 2020 qualification but that should not shield management or players from criticism following a second uninspiring display in four days.

It is hard to believe that Mick McCarthy’s side had tasted defeat only once in twelve previous competitive away matches such was the listlessness of their latest performances.

Switzerland are regarded as the most talented squad in the group yet Vladimir Petkovic’s side have shown brittleness when put under pressure as evidenced by throwing away a 3-0 lead against Denmark and a late equaliser in Dublin.

Conditions were poor and the pitch cut up as the evening progressed but, in truth, the visitors never looked like a team 90 minutes away from qualifying for the European Championships. Worse still, Ireland rarely demonstrated the requisite conviction when in possession or self-belief to take the game to a Switzerland team that could not afford to lose.

The Hourihane conundrum

Switzerland's Haris Seferovic celebrates after scoring the first goal. Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP
Switzerland's Haris Seferovic celebrates after scoring the first goal. Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

Mick McCarthy’s decision to deploy a 3-5-2 formation saw Shane Duffy, John Egan and Enda Stevens form a back-three supported by Seamus Coleman and James McClean on either flank.

That counter-attacking setup came as something of a surprise but understandable as the Republic of Ireland manager had switched to that formation when the Swiss last visited the Aviva Stadium.

Yet the omission of midfielder Conor Hourihane was a real head-scratcher. The Aston Villa playmaker’s ability to get up and down the pitch not to mention his set-piece delivery was expected to keep an athletic Swiss midfield in check.

Granted, the 28-year-old didn’t enjoy his best outing against Georgia but Hourihane would have offered more of an attacking outlet than Glenn Whelan, Jeff Hendrick or Alan Browne who was tasked with man-marking Granit Xhaka.

It was frustrating to see the Republic’s best free-kick exponent sitting on the bench on a night Ireland’s best chance of scoring a goal looked like originating from a set-piece.

On to Dublin

Ireland's Seamus Coleman leaves the field after receiving a red card. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Ireland's Seamus Coleman leaves the field after receiving a red card. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

A defeat was never going to be the end of the world in Geneva and Group D’s qualification permutations are straightforward following Switzerland’s victory.

Nothing but a win over Denmark in Mick McCarthy’s side’s final European Championship qualifier will suffice on November 18. Granted, there is still the possibility of making it through via a Nationals League play-off should Ireland lose on home soil. Neither Mick McCarthy nor his players will want to face that scenario.

The Danes may well have qualification sewn up before they set foot on the plane to Dublin but Irish supporters will not need reminding of a recent World Cup play-off at the same venue when Christian Eriksen orchestrated a 5-1 hammering back in November 2017.

Another nervy night awaits where a full house and marked improvement on what the Republic of Ireland team has produced in recent outings will be necessary to ensure qualification for the 2020 European Championships.

READ MORE

Ireland Under-21s suffer first Euro 2021 qualifying defeat in Iceland

More on this topic

Evans backs Northern Ireland bid to reach Euro 2020 through play-offsEvans backs Northern Ireland bid to reach Euro 2020 through play-offs

De Gea limps off injured as Spain book Euros spot with last-gasp equaliserDe Gea limps off injured as Spain book Euros spot with last-gasp equaliser

Mick McCarthy: 'Our formation did not cause us to pass the ball so poorly'Mick McCarthy: 'Our formation did not cause us to pass the ball so poorly'

Belotti brace helps Italy thrash LiechtensteinBelotti brace helps Italy thrash Liechtenstein


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Moves under way to take action against Bulgarian racismMoves under way to take action against Bulgarian racism

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Southgate proud as England make more than one statementSouthgate proud as England make more than one statement

World Rugby clears Ireland of accusations levelled by Sunday newspaperWorld Rugby clears Ireland of accusations levelled by Sunday newspaper


Lifestyle

To instantly power up your look, veer towards the hard shoulder.Bold shoulder: How to instantly power up your look

Plums are a wonderful autumn fruit, useful for all sorts of recipes both sweet and savoury. In Ireland we are blessed with wonderfully sweet plums.Currabinny Cooks: Juicy plums work for both sweet and savoury dishes

The rise of home skincare devices doesn't mean that salons and clinics no longer serve a purpose.The Skin Nerd: Don’t try this at home — new treatments in the salon

Millions of gamers watched Fortnite reach breaking point on Sunday night, with ten seasons of mysterious storyline culminating in meteors hitting the island and everything disappearing.GameTech: End of beginning for Fortnite as Chapter 2 finally goes live

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »