Three League of Ireland games postponed due to international call-ups

Two Airtricity League Premier Division games have been postponed due to international call-ups.

Bohemians' game against champions Dundalk in Oriel Park and UCD's home match against Cork City were due to take place on March 22 but will now be rescheduled.

The clash between Sligo Rovers and Waterford on March 23 has also been postponed.

Stephen Kenny's Ireland U21 side are due to kick off their UEFA U21 European Championships qualifying campaign this month against Luxembourg.

The former Dundalk boss named his squad this afternoon which features eight League of Ireland players including Darragh Leahy and Dan Mandroiu of Bohemians and Neil Farrugia of UCD.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Tottenham attacker Troy Parrott are also involved.

The FAI stated that a new date for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course.