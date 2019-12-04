Three Ireland to end sponsorship of Irish football team

Three Ireland is to end its sponsorship deal with the Republic of Ireland football team next year.

The telecoms company has been involved with the team for 10 years and their current contract finishes at the end of July 2020.

In a statement, they say they have decided to consolidate their sponsorship investment in the area of music.

"Having recently reviewed our full sponsorship portfolio, we have decided to consolidate our sponsorship investment in the area of music," commented Three’s Chief Commercial Officer, Elaine Carey.

"At Three, we are entirely focussed on supporting the Irish Men’s team through what we hope will be an exciting and successful qualification for the UEFA European Football Championship and the Irish Women’s team in their qualification journey for the UEFA Women’s European Championship.

"We also wish the Irish teams at every level the very best in the future."

The move comes days after incoming CEO John Foley decided not to take up his position at the helm at the last minute.

Government funding has been suspended at the beleaguered FAI for a number of months amid concern at governance.