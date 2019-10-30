News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three fans sought over racist abuse of players during FA Cup game

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 10:51 AM

Police in England have released CCTV stills of three football fans suspected of hurling racist abuse during a match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town.

The FA Cup qualifier was abandoned after players from both sides walked off in the 64th minute at Haringey’s ground, Coles Park in north London, on October 19.

Haringey manager Tom Loizou alleged that defender Coby Rowe had suffered racist abuse and goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat was also said to have been spat at and had missiles thrown at him.

Players from both sides were led off by their managers after the abuse, and made a decision not to finish the match.

Two men aged 23 and 26 who were arrested in Chard and Yeovil on October 21 on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault have been bailed until mid-November.

Anyone who is able to identify the three men pictured or who was at the match and has information can call the Metropolitan Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 5272/19 Oct.

The game was replayed on Tuesday with no repeat of the racist slurs. Yeovil won 3-0.

