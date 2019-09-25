News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Thousands gather to say goodbye at funeral of former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen

Thousands gather to say goodbye at funeral of former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 07:43 PM

Rangers stars past and present were among thousands of mourners who gathered in Glasgow for the funeral of the club’s former captain Fernando Ricksen.

The ex-Holland international died last week at the age of 43 following a six-year battle with motor neurone disease.

Huge crowds lined the streets outside Ibrox to pay tribute to Ricksen as the cortege drove past the stadium on the way to his funeral, which was held at Wellington Church in Glasgow’s west end.

The Rangers first team stood at the front door of the stadium to join the thousands of supporters paying their respects to Ricksen as the cortege paused outside.

Ricksen’s family was greeted with applause as the cortege left, piped away from Ibrox with a bagpiper, on the way to the church.

The Dutchman’s former team-mates Michael Mols, Thomas Buffel and Nacho Novo wore black shirts with Ricksen’s surname and number two on the back as they carried the coffin into the church to the sound of applause from the crowd gathered on the street outside.

The current Rangers team were represented at the funeral by manager Steven Gerrard, his assistant Gary McAllister and goalkeeper Allan McGregor, while Celtic manager Neil Lennon, who came up against Ricksen in his playing days, was also in attendance.

A host of Ricksen’s former Rangers colleagues, including Tore Andre Flo, Neil McCann and Marvin Andrews were among the mourners, along with ex-Gers players Mark Hateley, Richard Gough, Ally McCoist and Ian Durrant.

Neil McCann was one of Ricksen’s former Rangers team-mates who attended (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Neil McCann was one of Ricksen’s former Rangers team-mates who attended (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Those at the church celebrated Ricksen’s life by singing songs and hearing stories about him.

Rangers chaplain Reverend Stuart D MacQuarrie, who conducted the service, began by offering his sympathies to Ricksen’s wife Veronika, daughter Isabella and the wider family before paying his own tribute.

He said: “We would like them (the family) to see today that Fernando, as part of your family, was loved as part of a wider family – the Rangers family.

“And in the Rangers family we like to believe that we look after our own. So you will always be welcome and hopefully you will regard Glasgow and Ibrox as your home.

“The contribution Fernando made to Scottish football can be seen in the laying down of rivalries by fans of teams way beyond Rangers.

“The massive number of wreaths, scarves and tributes from Rangers supporters, and also those from supporters of other teams – including Celtic, our greatest rivals – bear testimony to Fernando’s place in Scottish and European football.”

Club historian David Mason presented a Rangers tribute, saying: “Over the years he built up a special bond with the staff, players and most importantly the fans.

“It’s no wonder that many rallied to him in his time of need.

“Today we say goodbye to Fernando – a much-loved player but more than that a very special man. On behalf of Rangers Football Club, I say rest in peace friend, you did us proud.”

Andrews spoke on behalf of Rangers’ former players, remembering his team-mate with fondness.

A supporter holds an order of service (Jane Barlow/PA)
A supporter holds an order of service (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “He was such an inspiration to so many people. He’s a hero to so many people, a legend.

“When he was diagnosed with his illness he had that fighting spirit to say ‘I will show you all’.

“And this is something that everybody here should take from. Everybody is here today to show our respects for Fernando, what a great man he is, what he’s done for Rangers Football Club, what he’s done in his football career, his personal life and family life.

“We should all take inspiration from that in whatever we are facing and going through in our lives.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Uefa to plant 50,000 trees in Ireland in bid to offset 'carbon emissions from travel to matches'

More on this topic

Thousands gather for final farewell to former Rangers captain Fernando RicksenThousands gather for final farewell to former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen

Gerrard to leave nothing to chance against Luxembourg minnowsGerrard to leave nothing to chance against Luxembourg minnows

Helander makes Rangers moveHelander makes Rangers move

Rangers have progressed under Steven Gerrard, insists former boss Jimmy NichollRangers have progressed under Steven Gerrard, insists former boss Jimmy Nicholl


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Fernando RicksenfootballIbroxScottish PremiershipRangersTOPIC: Rangers

More in this Section

Thousands gather for final farewell to former Rangers captain Fernando RicksenThousands gather for final farewell to former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen

Opinion: Tiered structure not the answerOpinion: Tiered structure not the answer

Spurs’ Eric Dier: We know what we need to do to get back on trackSpurs’ Eric Dier: We know what we need to do to get back on track

I’m no superhero, everyone’s carrying something' - James Lowe ready for return after surgeryI’m no superhero, everyone’s carrying something' - James Lowe ready for return after surgery


Lifestyle

A once-a-year opportunity comes up next weekend when buildings of architectural merit, that are not usually accessible by the public, open their doors, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Behind the Scenes: What to expect at Open House weekend this October

Military metaphors are commonly used when we talk about cancer but, according to new research, describing the disease as a battlefield is far from helpful and can have a negative effect, writes Marjorie Brennan.Examine Yourself: Military terms like 'battling cancer' and 'war on cancer' do more harm than good

Kya deLongchamps reflects on achieving clever home sparkle using mirrors and other antique, vintage and reproduction furnishingsVintage View: Mirror, mirror on the wall

Bowel cancer mainly affects people over the age of 50.Examine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of bowel cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »