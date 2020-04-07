News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Thomas Muller signs two-year contract extension with Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller signs two-year contract extension with Bayern Munich
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 10:48 AM

Long-serving forward Thomas Muller has signed a two-year contract extension at Bayern Munich, keeping him at the club until June 2023.

The 2014 World Cup winner has been at the Bavarian club since the age of 10 and has become a mainstay in the first-team since breaking through from the youth academy in 2009.

Muller has made over 500 appearances for Bayern and has won eight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and five German Super Cups in addition to the 2013 Champions League.

The 30-year-old, who had been linked with a move away in recent seasons, told the club’s official website: “I’m sure that once we’re playing again, we’ll continue to be very successful. That spurs me on.

“For me, the number one priority was to extend at FC Bayern – and the club felt the same way.

“This club is not just any old employer for me. It’s my passion. I’m happy that I’ll be here for two extra years, and I’ll give everything on and off the pitch.”

READ MORE

Coronavirus wrap: Pressure on Tottenham as Liverpool reverse furlough decision

More on this topic

The Podcast Corner: Back of the net for soccer podcastsThe Podcast Corner: Back of the net for soccer podcasts

Stephen doesn’t have a magic wand, warns BradyStephen doesn’t have a magic wand, warns Brady

Liverpool apologise and reverse decision to furlough non-playing staffLiverpool apologise and reverse decision to furlough non-playing staff

Picture Perfect: ‘That save was the zenith of the Charlton era’Picture Perfect: ‘That save was the zenith of the Charlton era’

Thomas MullerGerman BundesligaBayern MunichTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Halt to payment for streaming matches sought by Premier League rights holderHalt to payment for streaming matches sought by Premier League rights holder

European Tour postpones June events in Morocco and StockholmEuropean Tour postpones June events in Morocco and Stockholm

‘Stephen Kenny doesn’t set the bar at being average’‘Stephen Kenny doesn’t set the bar at being average’

Tyson Fury believes he will be a ‘different person’ after coronavirus pandemicTyson Fury believes he will be a ‘different person’ after coronavirus pandemic


Lifestyle

Easy and cost-effective ways you can spruce up your home. By Carol O’CallaghanStaying in is the new going out: Easy and cost-effective ways to spruce up your home

Need a funny, hopeful read? Hannah Stephenson rounds up the best.10 uplifting books to cheer you up on dark days

Esther N McCarthy put the call out to Irish crafters and grafters this week. Let's support our local makers, all of these are available onlineWish List: Supporting Irish crafters selling online

Shane Johnson takes a look (and listen) at two recent electronic full-lengths.Album reviews: Wajatta and Takeleave provide beats and pieces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »