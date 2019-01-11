NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Thomas Muller set to miss Liverpool clash through suspension

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 11:08 AM

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller is set to miss both legs of the Champions League last-16 clash against Liverpool through suspension.

Muller has been hit with a two-match ban by UEFA following his red card for an ugly tackle on Nicolas Tagliafico during the recent 3-3 draw with Ajax.

However, Bayern have said they will appeal against the decision.

Muller was shown a straight red card – the first of his career – after catching Tagliafico with a head-high challenge.

Afterwards the 29-year-old said sorry via Twitter, writing: “‘I would like to apologise to Nico Tagliafico for yesterday’s incident. It was unintentional. Get well soon.”

Bayern travel to Anfield for the first leg on February 19, with the return in Munich on March 13.

- Press Association


