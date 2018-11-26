This non-league club was brutally honest after going 5-0 down at half-time

Non-league Worcester City FC has been praised for giving a brutally candid review of its team’s performance via Twitter.

The Blues were 5-0 down and had had their goalkeeper sent off by half-time in their clash with Westfields in the ninth tier of English football, so the account’s curator Jack Hundley didn’t hold back.

HALF TIME. City 0-5 Westfields. Worst City performance I've ever seen, and I'm told our worst first half in living memory. City keeper Jezeph shown red just before half time. I cannot describe how bad this has been to watch as a City fan. — Worcester City FC (@WorcesterCityFc) November 24, 2018

The half-time review was preceded by exasperated tweets as Hundley, a lifelong fan, reported the goals flying in against his team.

FULL TIME. Worcester City 1-6 Westfields. All the best to @Westfieldsfc1 who fully deserve the convincing win, as they went in 0-5 up at the break. City keeper Jezeph shown a straight red just before the half for what I'm told was foul and abusive language added to the misery. — Worcester City FC (@WorcesterCityFc) November 24, 2018

GOAL. 0-4 to Westfields. I cannot describe how awful this is. Goal scored by 9 Thomas. Scored in the 35th minute. I'm going for a tea.— Worcester City FC (@WorcesterCityFc) November 24, 2018

As the second half got under way, Worcester, of the Total Motion Midland Football League Premier Division, conceded again and the part-time press officer appeared to give up hope.

Second half is underway.... couple of minutes in and it's 0-6 to Westfields. I don't want to watch football anymore. — Worcester City FC (@WorcesterCityFc) November 24, 2018

“I’m not too sure how the players or management have reacted as yet,” Hundley told the Press Association.

“Being a non-league club, my role is voluntary and I had to leave straight after the match to get to my job as a barman in the evening!”

Hundley, 25, has been watching Worcester for 20 years and was told by club historian Julian Pugh Saturday’s 6-1 thrashing against Westfields is the worst competitive home defeat since September 1946, when they lost 6-1 to Gillingham.

He didn’t totally lose hope despite the early setbacks, however, and celebrated Kyonn Evans’ consolation goal for City with admirable gusto.

GOOOOAAAAALLL!!!!! Kyonn Evans grabs a consolation goal for City! Now we're just 6-1 down. Scored in the 87th minute! Great comeback is on! 👀👀👀 — Worcester City FC (@WorcesterCityFc) November 24, 2018

Still on our search for positives, we are now drawing the second half. We're actually losing 1-6 though. We're into stoppage time. — Worcester City FC (@WorcesterCityFc) November 24, 2018

“I didn’t really expect the tweets to get much more interest than we would usually get,” said Jack. “But it’s certainly amused a lot of people.

“I’ve even had fans of clubs such as Chelsea, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke asking for me to be on their club’s Twitter accounts for their matches.”

No toeing the party line here.... https://t.co/GlRaI3dTc7— Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) November 24, 2018

Hahaha I thought United were having a bad half. https://t.co/lcH8kKmecA— Charlie O'hUigin 🇬🇧 (@CharlieOhUigin) November 24, 2018

“I’m a lifelong Worcester City fan, and maybe I sometimes get a little emotional when watching the team I support,” added Jack.

“But if the scores were the other way around, everyone would expect me to be ecstatic, so I think I probably should be a little down in the dumps when we’re 5-0 down at half time.”

- Press Association