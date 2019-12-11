‘This isn’t how it should be’ – Solskjaer condemns racist abuse aimed at players

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has condemned the alleged racist abuse some of his Manchester United players suffered in their Premier League clash with Manchester City.

United midfielders Fred and Jesse Lingard were subjected to alleged racism during last weekend’s 2-1 derby win at the Etihad Stadium, with the former also being hit by missiles as he went to take a second-half corner.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the allegations, before being bailed pending further investigation.

Racism has no place in football or in society & we are providing support to our players who were impacted yesterday. We will continue to combat & educate against racism & discrimination, both through our own #allredallequal initiative & our support of football-wide campaigns. pic.twitter.com/xnUzDPiwIE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2019

Solskjaer told a press conference on Wednesday: “We have spoken with the boys, of course.

“They are the same as me. This isn’t how it should be in football but what we can do is go out onto the pitch next time and prove we are all equal. It has been a tough couple of days for Jesse and Fred.”