'This is a seminal moment in my career '- Lisa Fallon appointed head coach of London City Lionesses

Lisa Fallon has been appointed the Head Coach of London City Lionesses.

Formerly a member of the Cork City coaching team under John Caulfield’s management, the Dubliner joins the club from Chelsea where she was on their women’s team’s technical staff.

The fully professional London City Lionesses play in the FA Championship, the second tier of the women’s game in England, and finished fourth in the 2019-20 season.

Commenting on her first appointment as a head coach in England, Lisa Fallon said: “This is a seminal moment in my career and an extremely proud day for me and everyone who has helped me through my career to-date.

“I was drawn to the ambition of the club and board – together I am sure that we will take this club forward. The squad is exciting with lots of potential and we are all looking forward to getting back out on the grass and back to training.

Finally, and most importantly, I would like to talk directly to the supporters – we’ll be a hard-working, attacking team that will continue to make you proud.

London City Lionesses Chairwoman Diane Culligan said: “Following an extremely thorough search for our new head coach it was obvious to us that Lisa was the outstanding choice – we are absolutely thrilled that she is joining us.

"Lisa has an excellent pedigree in football, not only in the women’s game but the men’s too, and I consider the Lionesses very fortunate to have someone with her knowledge, experience and integrity leading us.

"We all have high hopes for a wonderful season ahead, when it returns.”