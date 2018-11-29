NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
This EA Sports x Adidas Manchester United fourth kit has really divided the fans

Thursday, November 29, 2018

EA Sports and Adidas have teamed up to create fourth kits for a select group of football teams, but Manchester United’s has been particularly divisive.

The kits are available to be purchased on Fifa 19 in the Ultimate Team format, as well as on Adidas’s online store to be worn in real life for £64.95.

That could be interpreted as a lot of money for a fourth kit, especially if you’re a United fan who’s not keen on leopard print.

The unique kits have also been produced for Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, although theirs are far more modest in design.

The limited edition jerseys can currently be bought on all consoles except for the Nintendo Switch, which will have access to the kits from December 14.

But what do the United fans make of the cat-like shirt? It’s fair to say opinion is divided between those who don’t like it…

… and those that do.

After all, it’s a game of opinions.

- Press Association


