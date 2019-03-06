NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Thieves target Brendan Rodgers’s home near Glasgow

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 11:42 AM

The home of former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been broken into a week after he left the Glasgow club.

Police Scotland were called to the luxury property in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, at around 1.55am today.

A number of items were stolen but no-one was injured.

The 46-year-old left Parkhead last week to take over the helm at Leicester City, sparking fury among some Celtic fans.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 1.55am on Wednesday police received a report of a break-in at a property in Bearsden.

“No-one was injured in the incident but a number of items were stolen from the property.

“An investigation is underway and inquiries are ongoing.”

- Press Association

