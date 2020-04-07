Thierry Henry sends message of support to Norwich kidney transplant youngster

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has sent a message of support to Norwich Under-23s player Shae Hutchinson.

The 19-year-old, who has yet to make his first-team debut, needs a second kidney transplant after his first round of surgery did not work.

Wow! What a lovely message from @ThierryHenry for our U23s striker Shae Hutchinson. Stay strong, Shae! 👊 pic.twitter.com/0Pkkynnb6Z — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 7, 2020

Henry tweeted a video saying: “Hello Shae, this is Thierry. I just wanted to let you know that you’re my hero. It is unbelievable to see what you’re going through right now.

“Not only to deal with it one time, you came back, you played. Now you have to deal with it a second time. All my thoughts are with you, my prayers.

“You just have to hang on. Stay strong. Hopefully I’ll see you soon.”