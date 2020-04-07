News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Thierry Henry sends message of support to Norwich kidney transplant youngster

Thierry Henry sends message of support to Norwich kidney transplant youngster
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 12:50 PM

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has sent a message of support to Norwich Under-23s player Shae Hutchinson.

The 19-year-old, who has yet to make his first-team debut, needs a second kidney transplant after his first round of surgery did not work.

Henry tweeted a video saying: “Hello Shae, this is Thierry. I just wanted to let you know that you’re my hero. It is unbelievable to see what you’re going through right now.

“Not only to deal with it one time, you came back, you played. Now you have to deal with it a second time. All my thoughts are with you, my prayers.

“You just have to hang on. Stay strong. Hopefully I’ll see you soon.”

More on this topic

Simon Jordan claims Premier League players are resisting pressure for a pay cutSimon Jordan claims Premier League players are resisting pressure for a pay cut

Former Real, Atletico, and Barcelona boss Radomir Antic diesFormer Real, Atletico, and Barcelona boss Radomir Antic dies

Thomas Muller signs two-year contract extension with Bayern MunichThomas Muller signs two-year contract extension with Bayern Munich

The Podcast Corner: Back of the net for soccer podcastsThe Podcast Corner: Back of the net for soccer podcasts

Norwich CityShae HutchinsonThierry HenryTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Coronavirus wrap: Wayne Rooney and Gordon Taylor answer football’s criticsCoronavirus wrap: Wayne Rooney and Gordon Taylor answer football’s critics

The dawn of a fascinating new chapter for Irish footballThe dawn of a fascinating new chapter for Irish football

Michael Moynihan: Letter on an anniversaryMichael Moynihan: Letter on an anniversary


Lifestyle

From DIY face masks to luxurious manicures, these will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.10 at-home beauty treatments to feel like you’re at a spa

Psychologist Dr Meg Arroll tells Liz Connor how to avoid feeling ‘trapped in’ while distancing yourself from others.How to avoid cabin fever while in self-isolation

Feeling a tad claustrophobic at home? Try some handy hacks for freeing up space, says Sam Wylie-Harris.6 ways to make your home feel more spacious

Buy everything on our shopping list and you have all you need to create five meals. Want to make just one of the dishes? Then follow Michelle Darmody’s colour-coded guide — for the Day One dinner, buy the ingredients marked with a red circle and so on.One list, five meals: Michelle Darmody sorts you our with a week's worth of food

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »