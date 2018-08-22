Home»Sport

Thierry Henry linked with Bordeaux job

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - 06:57 PM

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has reportedly held talks with Bordeaux about becoming their new coach.

The ex-France international is currently an assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and was part of the backroom staff which led the country to third place at this summer's World Cup.

Ligue 1 side Bordeaux are looking for a new coach to replace Gus Poyet, who was suspended by the club last week for criticising the sale of a player.

French broadcaster RMC Sport reported on Wednesday that Henry had agreed to take on the role following talks with the club.

Henry made 254 appearances for Arsenal between 1999 and 2007 and won 123 caps for France.

Were he to be appointed at Bordeaux it would be the 41-year-old's first managerial role.

Bordeaux travel to Belgian side Gent for a Europa League play-off on Thursday night.


KEYWORDS

SoccerfootballBordeauxThierry HenryFrance

More in this Section

Stephen Kenny: We must focus on ourselves - not Cork - in title run-in

Cavan name new senior football manager

Spike O'Sullivan to face former world champion next month

Northern Ireland midfielder calls time on 14-year international career


Today's Stories

How Limerick’s leaders created legends

It wasn't just the sun which shone brightly this summer........

Hurling can’t be Gaelic football's barometer

No country for old men in modern intercounty hurling

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 35
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »