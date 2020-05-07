News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Thierry Henry fears for Arsenal firepower if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves

Thierry Henry fears for Arsenal firepower if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves
By Press Association
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 11:29 AM

Thierry Henry hopes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stays at Arsenal and fears for the Gunners if they lose his firepower.

Aubameyang has just over a year remaining on his Arsenal contract and the future of the 30-year-old Gabon striker is unclear.

But Henry, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in 2007 after a long and successful first spell with the Gunners, has no advice for Aubameyang.

If you take the goals of Aubameyang away it’s a tough one

“Everyone will do whatever they have to do,” Henry told Sky Sports. “How am I going to say to someone to stay when I left?

“As an Arsenal fan you want them to stay but, as a football player, he will assess the situation with his family, with his dad, and see what’s best for them.

“If you’re an Arsenal man you don’t want him to leave but also the guy has a career and I don’t know what’s in his head.”

Aubameyang has scored 49 goals in 75 appearances for Arsenal and Henry, now head coach at Montreal Impact, added: “We are definitely going to miss his goals if he does leave. If you take the goals of Aubameyang away it’s a tough one.”

More on this topic

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang urged to join ‘more ambitious club’Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang urged to join ‘more ambitious club’

A smashing man: Liam Brady on how Bill Darby turned Arsenal greenA smashing man: Liam Brady on how Bill Darby turned Arsenal green

Lucas Torreira set to miss rest of season as he recovers from broken ankleLucas Torreira set to miss rest of season as he recovers from broken ankle

Arsenal needed to take ‘risk’ in FA Cup after Europa League exit, Arteta saysArsenal needed to take ‘risk’ in FA Cup after Europa League exit, Arteta says


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

ArsenalPierre-Emerick AubameyangThierry HenryPremier LeagueTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

Athletics could be among first to return, but must be 'innovative'Athletics could be among first to return, but must be 'innovative'

Manchester City will not sanction cut-price Bayern Munich exit for Leroy SaneManchester City will not sanction cut-price Bayern Munich exit for Leroy Sane

Bundesliga given government approval to resume later this monthBundesliga given government approval to resume later this month

167 personnel needed for behind-closed-doors rugby games167 personnel needed for behind-closed-doors rugby games


Lifestyle

Here are our top TV picks for today.Thursday's TV highlights: Pure Mule returns from the RTÉ archives

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »