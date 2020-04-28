Thierry Henry confident MLS will make right call on outcome of season

Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry trusts the MLS to make the right decision regarding the outcome of the 2020 season.

The league was suspended indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and will not restart before June 8.

Henry is backing commissioner Don Garber to come up with a solution to how to move forward.

“I am sure the commissioner and whoever is involved in making the decisions are working extremely hard to work out what we are going to do,” Henry said.

MLS Statement on April 17, 2020 pic.twitter.com/8uS1STz0gX — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) April 17, 2020

“All we can do is to be focused and prepared for whatever is going to come our way. We are going to execute whatever they want us to execute.

“All I can do is keep my team prepared for whatever is going to come my way.

“Some people have took one path, I don’t know is what is going to happen to the league, we are just going to have to wait and see what is going to come our way.”

The season was curtailed after only two games, with Henry leading Impact to a win and a draw.