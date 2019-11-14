News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Thierry Henry back in management with MLS side Montreal Impact

Thierry Henry back in management with MLS side Montreal Impact
By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 03:07 PM

Thierry Henry has been appointed as head coach of Major League Soccer club Montreal Impact.

The former Arsenal striker has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further season, following an unsuccessful stint in charge of Monaco which ended in January.

Henry finished his playing career in MLS, scoring 51 goals in 122 appearances for the New York Red Bulls from 2010 to 2014.

“It’s an honour to become head coach of the Montreal Impact and return to MLS,” Henry told the club’s official website.

“It’s a league that I know well (and) where I had a great time.

“Being in Quebec, in Montreal, which has a huge multicultural heritage, is something extraordinary. I have always had an eye on this club and now I am there.”

Henry, who also played for Juventus and Barcelona and was a World Cup winner with France in 1998, lasted only three and a half months in charge of Monaco after failing to rejuvenate the struggling side following the departure of Leonardo Jardim, who later returned to the role as Henry’s successor.

But Impact sports director Olivier Renard is confident the 42-year-old, who previously served as assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, is the right man to bring success to the Canadian outfit.

He shares our vision of wanting to elevate this organisation by helping us achieve our goals

“We are very happy to have Thierry join us,” said Renard. “Young and dynamic, he is very familiar with MLS and meets the criteria we set.

“This appointment, two months before the resumption in January, will allow us to have the time to build the team with the one who will pilot it.”

Impact president and CEO Kevin Gilmore added: “Henry will bring a new dynamism to our club.

“He shares our vision of wanting to elevate this organisation by helping us achieve our goals on and off the field.

“He is a competitor and a leader who has distinguished himself at the highest level throughout his career. He brings his skills with him to Montreal, a place he wants to be.”

The Impact finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and 18th overall under Wilmer Cabrera last season.

More on this topic

Macclesfield charged by EFL over failure to pay playersMacclesfield charged by EFL over failure to pay players

Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles ruled out until 2020Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles ruled out until 2020

Gareth Southgate ready to recall Raheem Sterling against KosovoGareth Southgate ready to recall Raheem Sterling against Kosovo

Hudson-Odoi did not take much convincing from Lampard to stick with ChelseaHudson-Odoi did not take much convincing from Lampard to stick with Chelsea

MLSMontreal ImpactThierry HenryTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Mullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to CheltenhamMullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to Cheltenham

Troy Parrott: 'All I want to do is score goals'Troy Parrott: 'All I want to do is score goals'

Southgate may pay for making ‘Saipan-lite’ publicSouthgate may pay for making ‘Saipan-lite’ public

GAA relax training ban rules during pre-seasonGAA relax training ban rules during pre-season


Lifestyle

Amid a flood of interest in the island nation in recent years, here’s a few under-the-radar wonders to help separate you from the herd.6 amazing off-the-beaten-track destinations in Japan

November weather leaving your skin dry and dull? Rachel Marie Walsh picks the best new products to keep it spring fresh.Product Watch: The best new products to keep your skin spring fresh

Here is a selection of hot, comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening. The first is a luscious and decadent chocolate orange dessert that stays soft in the centre.Michelle Darmody: Comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening

Jackie Turner, genetic counsellor, Clinical Genetics Centre for Ophthalmology, Mater Hospital, DublinWorking Life: 'I catch the quiet 6:15 train, a place to gather my thoughts and plan my day'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »