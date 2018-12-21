'They're weak human beings' - Roy Keane launches scathing attack on modern footballers

Roy Keane has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United players and professional footballers in general, calling them "weak."

Former Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keane added that modern players don't suffer repercussions for their unprofessional behaviour.

"I do think the players obviously get away with murder," he told Adrian Chiles on BBC Radio today, elaborating on his former club in the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking this week.

"The way they hide behind the manager, and Mourinho, whatever you say about the players, they've thrown him under the bus.

"And people said Mourinho has been falling out with players - well you would fall out with players - that's the name of the game," he added.

Keane said it was the players and not the manager who should take the blame for United's poor start to the season where they have won just seven of 17 matches.

When players turn up overweight, or players aren't training properly and not producing, and then for some of them to down tools, shame on some of (those) players.

"I'm not Mourinho's biggest fan, don't get me wrong, but I just can't tolerate footballers who just hide behind their agents, their pals in the media, (it's) a bit of a joke really."

However, the problems aren't just with his former club, the former Red Devils captain elaborated.

"It's not just at United. Trust me the modern player, they're not just weak players they're very weak human beings."