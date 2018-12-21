NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

'They're weak human beings' - Roy Keane launches scathing attack on modern footballers

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 04:00 PM
By Joel Slattery

Roy Keane has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United players and professional footballers in general, calling them "weak."

Former Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keane added that modern players don't suffer repercussions for their unprofessional behaviour.

"I do think the players obviously get away with murder," he told Adrian Chiles on BBC Radio today, elaborating on his former club in the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking this week.

"The way they hide behind the manager, and Mourinho, whatever you say about the players, they've thrown him under the bus.

"And people said Mourinho has been falling out with players - well you would fall out with players - that's the name of the game," he added.

Keane said it was the players and not the manager who should take the blame for United's poor start to the season where they have won just seven of 17 matches.

When players turn up overweight, or players aren't training properly and not producing, and then for some of them to down tools, shame on some of (those) players.

"I'm not Mourinho's biggest fan, don't get me wrong, but I just can't tolerate footballers who just hide behind their agents, their pals in the media, (it's) a bit of a joke really."

However, the problems aren't just with his former club, the former Red Devils captain elaborated.

"It's not just at United. Trust me the modern player, they're not just weak players they're very weak human beings."


KEYWORDS

Roy KeaneJose MourinhoManchester United

Related Articles

Warnock believes Solskjaer fortunate to land Man Utd role

Solskjaer keen to make Manchester United position permanent

Solskjaer gives Manchester United players a clean slate to prove themselves

Berbatov takes inspiration from Solskjaer’s appointment

More in this Section

Man interviewed over Sterling allegations

Sarri: Hazard needs freedom on the pitch

Baddiel: All fans should think carefully about anti-Semitic slur

Scuffle breaks out as Whyte and Chisora face-off


Lifestyle

We asked these Fermoy kids about their Santa lists - and here's how we got on

Ask an Expert: Why is my toddler more interested in the Christmas packaging?

Irish gins still mixing it up

Ask Audrey: My nephew identifies as a woman every Tuesday so he can get free into a night-club

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »