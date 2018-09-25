Home»Sport

"These arguments happen all the time" - Meyler on Keane row

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 10:59 AM

David Meyler insists the recent turmoil surrounding the Republic of Ireland was blown out of proportion.

The Boys in Green's 4-1 Nations Cup defeat to Wales was compounded by the fall out from a row between Roy Keane and Harry Arter.

Ireland and Reading midfielder Meyler admits the focus on off the field events, led to frustration in the camp.

"These arguments happen all the time.

"The thing that frustrated a few of the older lads is that it happened months ago and its coming up now when we shoud have been focussed solely on beating Wales."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

David MeylerRoy Keane

