These are the protocols clubs must follow for Premier League's return
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 05:04 PM
A hefty list of new protocols and regulations must be followed by players, officials, and those in the stadiums for the Premier League's restart.
- All the remaining games will be played without fans.
- A maximum of 300 people — including broadcast staff, written media, commentators, doping officials, and scouts — will be allowed inside stadiums on matchdays.
- Stadiums will be split into red, amber, and green zones with each team’s red zone pass holders to include 20 players, 12 coaching and medical staff, and a further five “essential staff”.
- The amber zone will include non-essential staff, such as analysts, while all others will be placed in the green zone.
- Players will undergo COVID-19 tests at their club’s training ground before travelling to stadiums for matches.
- Teams will take the field separately, not side-by-side, and games will feature drinks breaks midway through each half.
- Players will line up for the Premier League anthem in a staggered formation rather than form a straight line as before.
- There will be no pre-match handshakes between teams and no handshakes at the coin toss.
- There will be no ballboys or ballgirls and players will have to use spare balls placed around the pitch if a match ball goes into the stands.
- Players must maintain distance during goal celebrations.
- Players cannot spit or clear their noses on the field of play.
- Players must avoid mass confrontations with opponents and cannot crowd match officials.
- Players should use their own water bottles and make use of hand-sanitisers before and after every match.
- Medical staff will wear protective equipment when treating players.
- Substitutes and managers on the bench will not be required to wear masks and players do not have to wear them when entering the stadium or dressing room.
- Teams can have nine players on the bench instead of seven and can make five substitutes during a match, instead of three.
- The technical area for managers will be reconfigured to allow for greater social distancing, as will team dugouts.
- Corner flags, goalposts, substitution boards, and match balls will be thoroughly disinfected before games.
- Clubs will be encouraged to travel by plane and avoid staying in hotels before games.
- Clubs are expected to use at least three coaches for matchday travel with drivers who have already undergone novel coronavirus tests.
