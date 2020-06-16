News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

These are the protocols clubs must follow for Premier League's return

By James Whelan
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 05:04 PM

These are the protocols clubs must follow for Premier League's return
A sanitisation station at Villa Park before the Premier League restart on Wednesday evening. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

A hefty list of new protocols and regulations must be followed by players, officials, and those in the stadiums for the Premier League's restart. 

  • All the remaining games will be played without fans.
  • A maximum of 300 people — including broadcast staff, written media, commentators, doping officials, and scouts — will be allowed inside stadiums on matchdays.
  • Stadiums will be split into red, amber, and green zones with each team’s red zone pass holders to include 20 players, 12 coaching and medical staff, and a further five “essential staff”.
  • The amber zone will include non-essential staff, such as analysts, while all others will be placed in the green zone.
  • Players will undergo COVID-19 tests at their club’s training ground before travelling to stadiums for matches.
  • Teams will take the field separately, not side-by-side, and games will feature drinks breaks midway through each half.
  • Players will line up for the Premier League anthem in a staggered formation rather than form a straight line as before.
  • There will be no pre-match handshakes between teams and no handshakes at the coin toss.
  • There will be no ballboys or ballgirls and players will have to use spare balls placed around the pitch if a match ball goes into the stands.
  • Players must maintain distance during goal celebrations.
  • Players cannot spit or clear their noses on the field of play.
  • Players must avoid mass confrontations with opponents and cannot crowd match officials.
  • Players should use their own water bottles and make use of hand-sanitisers before and after every match.
  • Medical staff will wear protective equipment when treating players.
  • Substitutes and managers on the bench will not be required to wear masks and players do not have to wear them when entering the stadium or dressing room.
  • Teams can have nine players on the bench instead of seven and can make five substitutes during a match, instead of three.
  • The technical area for managers will be reconfigured to allow for greater social distancing, as will team dugouts.
  • Corner flags, goalposts, substitution boards, and match balls will be thoroughly disinfected before games.
  • Clubs will be encouraged to travel by plane and avoid staying in hotels before games.
  • Clubs are expected to use at least three coaches for matchday travel with drivers who have already undergone novel coronavirus tests.

More on this topic

WTO report raises fresh doubts over prospective Saudi takeover of NewcastleWTO report raises fresh doubts over prospective Saudi takeover of Newcastle

I judge my players on what happens on the pitch – Man City boss Pep GuardiolaI judge my players on what happens on the pitch – Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Raheem Sterling says black people ‘tired’ and calls for action against racismRaheem Sterling says black people ‘tired’ and calls for action against racism

Marcus Rashford's campaign for extended free school meals succeedsMarcus Rashford's campaign for extended free school meals succeeds


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Marcus Rashford's campaign for extended free school meals succeedsMarcus Rashford's campaign for extended free school meals succeeds

Concerns expressed over 'trespassing' at Cork GAA groundsConcerns expressed over 'trespassing' at Cork GAA grounds

Amateur wrestler handed four-year anti-doping banAmateur wrestler handed four-year anti-doping ban

League of Ireland teams return fourth round of negative coronavirus testsLeague of Ireland teams return fourth round of negative coronavirus tests


Lifestyle

Feline-inspired frames are a summer essential, says Katie Wright.5 of the best cat eye sunglasses for every face shape

Taking inspiration from the Northern Lights, it’s all about streaks of purple, blue and green.‘Aurora Borealis’ hair is the coolest new trend of the summer

Finding calm and positive energy at home has never felt more important, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Simple ways to bring more Feng Shui into your home

Face masks, online check-in, and more disinfectant than you could fit in the hotel pool.How the world’s hotels are adapting to welcome visitors back

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »