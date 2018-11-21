Home»sport

'There’s no great love for the League of Ireland' - Niall Quinn on state of Irish football

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 10:11 PM
By Ger McCarthy

Former Republic of Ireland international Niall Quinn made some interesting points about the current state of Irish football in the wake of Martin O’Neill’s departure.

The former Sunderland player and manager appeared on the Off the Ball sports radio show last night and laid out his beliefs on what is needed to reenergise football in the country following a parting of the ways between the FAI and O’Neill.

“There’s no great love for the League of Ireland and it is perceived as the FAI’s problem child,” Quinn said.

That has to be your favourite child, and that hasn't happened.

"As for a vision for the domestic football situation in Ireland, can you imagine if the League of Ireland had their own offices in Dublin promoting the league, their own independent growth, targets and investment?

READ MORE: Kevin Kilbane believes moving on from O'Neill and Keane 'right choice' for FAI

“I would have made the League of Ireland a priority over the Irish senior team f I was in that position within the FAI.

"It should not be a dream that the League of Ireland clubs will one day have an academy of their own.”


