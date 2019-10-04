News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

There’s more to come from Celtic, says boss Neil Lennon

By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 10:55 AM

Neil Lennon believes there is more to come from his Celtic side after their commanding 2-0 Europa League win over Cluj at Parkhead.

The Hoops were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers on aggregate by the Romanian outfit in August, following a shock 4-3 home defeat.

Odsonne Edouard headed in the opener after 20 minutes and Mohamed Elyounoussi added a second on the hour mark with a deflected drive to confirm a well-deserved win.

After two Group E matches, the Scottish champions are top with four points ahead of a double-header against Italian side Lazio, who beat Rennes 2-1 in Rome to win their their first points.

Lennon, whose side have been beaten once in 19 games this season, said: “It was very exciting.

“We wanted a strong performance from the team and we got more than that. We were outstanding. My only disappointment was that we didn’t win the game by more.

“There was real solidity and fluidity going forward, we looked really strong and thoroughly deserved the win.

“I thought we were good in Rennes under the circumstances and Rangers away was a great performance so I am getting great performances from the team.

“I think there is more to come.

“I said that to the players afterwards, I think we have the makings of a good side.

“It is embryonic in the season, I’m not getting carried away but I am thrilled and delighted for the supporters as well, to see European football back here and a good performance from the team.”

Lennon, however, insists there is still a lot of football to be played before qualification to the knockout stages is secured.

The former Celtic captain said: “We have to be really satisfied by the performance and topping the group. It is a great start. But anyone can win it. It is still wide open.

“We have given ourselves a foothold, nothing more. We are playing well at the minute, it can all change over a few months.”

Cluj boss Dan Petrescu, who had recovered from a “very bad” illness to make the game, admitted a second win at Parkhead was too much to ask.

He said: “We know Celtic is a very good team, we played here before and it was a difficult game to win again.

“They have lost only one match, to us, to do it a second time was very hard. But I am happy with my team, they gave everything.

“We know Celtic have better players, we cannot win twice here and I was disappointed that we drew Celtic again.

“We still have four games left, we still have a chance but the last chance because the other teams are better than us.

“But we will play to the end and hope we qualify. Celtic and Lazio are the big favourites.”

TOPIC: Soccer

