News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

‘There’s always that question mark’ – Pogba still unsure about Man Utd future

‘There’s always that question mark’ – Pogba still unsure about Man Utd future
By Press Association
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 10:29 PM

Paul Pogba has admitted he is still unsure about his future after appearing in Manchester United’s crushing opening-day win against Chelsea.

The France midfielder was expected to leave Old Trafford for Real Madrid this summer, but the Spanish club do not appear to be prepared to accept United’s asking price, reported to be £180million.

Pogba, who set up Marcus Rashford for his second goal against Chelsea with a brilliant long-range pass, told French radio station RMC Sport afterwards that there were still doubts over whether he will stay at United.

“I always feel good when I play football. I do the things I like, plus it’s my job. I give my all every time I go out on the pitch,” he said.

“I’m aware that things have been said. Only time will tell. There’s always that question mark.

“I’m at Manchester. I have fun with my team-mates, I always want to win matches and I always give my best when I’m on the pitch.”

The Spanish transfer window does not shut until September 2, but Real look set to sign Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek, who has reportedly claimed the two clubs are in talks over a transfer.

United made a winning start to the new Premier League season, beating Chelsea 4-0 thanks to two goals from Rashford – his first from the penalty spot – Anthony Martial and debutant Daniel James.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Here's how the world’s most expensive defender Harry Maguire did on his Manchester United debutHere's how the world’s most expensive defender Harry Maguire did on his Manchester United debut

Manchester United ‘reach agreement’ to sign teenager Hannibal MejbriManchester United ‘reach agreement’ to sign teenager Hannibal Mejbri

Rashford is ready to take on being one of Solskjaer’s leadersRashford is ready to take on being one of Solskjaer’s leaders

Man Utd boss happy with his summer’s work as he looks ahead without LukakuMan Utd boss happy with his summer’s work as he looks ahead without Lukaku

Donny van de BeekPaul PogbaReal MadridPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

Dave Kearney did more than most to grab his World Cup chanceDave Kearney did more than most to grab his World Cup chance

Marcus Rashford double helps Manchester United crush ChelseaMarcus Rashford double helps Manchester United crush Chelsea

Cavan ensure Championship status for next year as Westmeath face relegation play-offCavan ensure Championship status for next year as Westmeath face relegation play-off

Bruce rues single mistake as Magpies are grounded by GunnersBruce rues single mistake as Magpies are grounded by Gunners


Lifestyle

Five things to look out for in the week ahead.Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

Love or hate them, there is a lot to be admired in these eight-legged creatures and those intricate webs they weave can help keep the flies at bay; but how do they make their webs and are they just to catch their dinner?Appliance of Science: How and why do spiders make webs?

Ariel Sanecki is resort mixologist at Adare ManorYou've been Served with Ariel Sanecki

No man is an island. And only the privileged get the deeds to their very own isle. Sometimes the purchase is the goal. Then once the high wears off, it’s time to stampede back to theIsle be back: The luxury of buying your own private island

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »