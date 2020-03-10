News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

There have been no requests to postpone Euro 2020 – UEFA

There have been no requests to postpone Euro 2020 – UEFA
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 09:20 PM

UEFA insists it has not received any requests to postpone Euro 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The spread of the virus has led to several countries opting to cancel sporting events or order fixtures to be played behind closed doors.

Italy’s Serie A has been postponed until April 3, with the country’s football federation admitting on Tuesday that the season may not be completed, while top-flight games in the likes of France, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal and Spain have either been delayed or moved to empty stadiums.

A host of Champions and Europa League fixtures will also take place without spectators.

The groups at Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA).
The groups at Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA).

There are fears that Euro 2020, which is scheduled to take place across Europe and is due to begin in Rome on June 12, could be threatened if the virus continues to spread.

But UEFA says no countries have asked to delay the tournament.

“We did not receive a single request from national associations to postpone the tournament,” said a spokesperson for the governing body.

A number of international matches set to take place later this month have also been moved to behind closed doors, but England’s friendly against Italy at Wembley is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Tickets remain on sale for the March 27 meeting as the Football Association continues to follow Government advice.

READ MORE

Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off to be played behind closed doors

More on this topic

Slovakia likely to play Euro 2020 play-off against Ireland behind closed doorsSlovakia likely to play Euro 2020 play-off against Ireland behind closed doors

McCarthy gets good news on McClean and StevensMcCarthy gets good news on McClean and Stevens

Republic of Ireland face potential trip to Belfast to qualify for Euro 2020Republic of Ireland face potential trip to Belfast to qualify for Euro 2020

Giggs has shown how an investment in youth can pay offGiggs has shown how an investment in youth can pay off

Euro 2020UefaTOPIC: Euro 2020

More in this Section

Jose Mourinho confident of winning trophies at Tottenham ahead of Leipzig tieJose Mourinho confident of winning trophies at Tottenham ahead of Leipzig tie

Club Call: How you fared at the weekendClub Call: How you fared at the weekend

Tevez seals title for Boca with a kissTevez seals title for Boca with a kiss

Blanket ban on Italian sport in battle against coronavirusBlanket ban on Italian sport in battle against coronavirus


Lifestyle

Let's fasten our seatbelts as a trip back in time is on the itinerary when we tune into episode three of the Home of the Year tonight.Time travel on the cards in tonight's Home of the Year

If your skin is itchy and irritated, going for skincare as mild as your manners could be the way to go, writes Jennifer RockThe Skin Nerd: Red alert! The best care for rosacea - the curse of the Celts

Official advice has finally been released.Do pregnant women need to worry more about the coronavirus?

Anna Collins was introduced to the idea that food can be thy medicine earlier than most.'It wasn’t airy, fairy stuff': How diet can support the journey to wellness

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »