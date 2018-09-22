Home»Sport

'The worst experience of my life': Ireland international O'Kane on his horror injury

Saturday, September 22, 2018 - 06:48 PM
By Stephen Barry

Ireland international Eunan O'Kane has described his double leg break as "the worst experience of my life".

The 28-year-old, who is on loan at Luton Town from Leeds United, suffered the horror injury last Saturday after coming on as a second-half sub against Bristol Rovers.

O'Kane, who has been capped for Ireland seven times since 2016, underwent surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season as he returns to Elland Road to undertake his rehabilitation.

"During Saturday’s game I went through what can only be described as the worst experience of my life," he wrote on Instagram.

During Saturday’s game I went through what can only be described as the worst experience of my life. I broke both my tibia and fibula in an open fracture during the game. I have had a rod put in my tibia and a few screws to hold it in place. Thank you to the Luton Town medical team and paramedics at Kenilworth Road, the staff at Luton and Dunstable hospital and the LUFC medical team for how everything has been handled. Finally I wanted to say thank you to everyone who reached out with messages of support and encouragement. I appreciate each and every one. I am aware I have a long road ahead of me to get back to full fitness but one that will undoubtably make me stronger and more appreciative of how lucky I am. Thank you again to everyone who reached out 💪🏼

"I broke both my tibia and fibula in an open fracture during the game.

"I have had a rod put in my tibia and a few screws to hold it in place.

"Thank you to the Luton Town medical team and paramedics at Kenilworth Road, the staff at Luton and Dunstable hospital and the LUFC medical team for how everything has been handled.

"Finally I wanted to say thank you to everyone who reached out with messages of support and encouragement. I appreciate each and every one.

"I am aware I have a long road ahead of me to get back to full fitness but one that will undoubtably make me stronger and more appreciative of how lucky I am. Thank you again to everyone who reached out."


