The world has massive chip on its shoulder about us

It was all over social media; hashtag LiVARpool. You’ve got to laugh, really. It was a push, wasn’t it? My eyesight isn’t giving way just yet, surely.

Obviously, the ‘Chorus’ has an answer for that, like they have one for everything. “You get that in every game”. Oh boy. The will to argue (and live, sometimes) slowly evaporates.

If you mention video ‘conspiring’ against my team, it’s two things; the “victim” crap and (as at Villa) “stop moaning, you won, didn’t you?”

You’re just caught in the gigantic web they’ve spun.

Firmino’s offside armpit seems an eternity ago. Well, three weeks… Beneath this avalanche of whinge, you could just about discern we’d won at Palace too. Deserved? Hardly, but unless they copy ice skating and adopt marks for artistic impression, you’ll have to swallow your bile until Lady Luck hitches her skirt for somebody else.

Sorry about this but it gets irritating watching the rest of the world display the massive chip on its shoulder about us. I’ve said before that I appreciate the irony given their continuous stereotyping of my kind, but you can have more than enough of a good thing.

If there’s a referee conspiracy, my only complaint is about tardiness. Where have they been for 30 years? I know they’re rubbish but that seems fundamentally dozy, even for them.

Reading this, I’m sure you can detect the sound of barricades being vigorously manned with each furiously punched full stop. Sterling scratches Gomez’s face (ooo, you’re hard) but it’s Joe getting booed at Wembley by England fans.

Now don’t be surprised, when most of us are spewing out that ‘Scouse not English’ mantra every chance they get, that there are consequences, although even then we can have a chicken/egg argument about it. I’m too tired, and bored of internationals, to even bother.

As the Palace game drew closer Hodgson got his usual kicking. His crime was to replace Rafa, and the Spaniard’s acolytes never forget a slight. It happened to Christian Purslow (now at Villa) a few weeks ago too.

Of course they were awful at Anfield, but we’re okay now and nine-year recriminations are maybe too long. We certainly got a real test at Palace, Woy’s true level.

Liverpool’s current aversion to clean sheets needs to be addressed at some point, as it’s eerily reminiscent of Klopp’s earlier time here, maybe Brendan’s too; who cares, when we can score at will?

Klopp had a good take on it afterwards, taking issue with talk of winning ugly. “Difficult is a better word, perhaps, and necessary”. I’m glad one of us is keeping a level head because the position and lead are causing intense giddiness.

We’ve played many difficult matches already and find ourselves in such a glorious place. To squander it now would hurt so much, and after 29 years of it I’m not sure I could take any more.

It was a bit too close for comfort at Palace. Their equaliser wasn’t nearly as gut-wrenching as five years ago; it was a three-goal lead thrown away then, and this wouldn’t have been the last word in our title bid, more an unseemly stumble.

But we don’t lie down and accept our fate any more. For all the outsider moans about ‘luck’, our character isn’t being denied even by the bitterest.

Liverpool are moving into a very intense fixture congestion. Salah was left out for Napoli, sensible caution that very nearly backfired. Klopp is undoubtedly charmed at present, but whenever there’s a setback the team responds magnificently.

Until they ban VAR (and scruffy goals), we’ve little to fear. Small quibbles about defending are just that and worries about what might go wrong best left for when they happen.

For now, enjoy.