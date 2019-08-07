News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

The top free agents still on the market this summer

The top free agents still on the market this summer
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 10:24 AM

The Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday, meaning clubs will only be able to sign free agents after that point.

Here, PA looks at notable players who have yet to find themselves a club.

Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge in action for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Daniel Sturridge in action for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 29-year-old striker is without a contract after being released by Liverpool just three days after their Champions League victory. Sturridge, whose career has been hampered by injury, was also recently charged by the Football Association for breaching betting regulations. He was fined £75,000 and banned for two weeks, leaving him free to start training should he join a new side before Thursday.

Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck contributed to Arsenal’s European campaign (Nick Potts/PA)
Danny Welbeck contributed to Arsenal’s European campaign (Nick Potts/PA)

Another sometime England striker leaving one of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ after an injury-ravaged run, Welbeck offers a similar proposition to Sturridge. The 28-year-old scored twice in the early stages of last season’s Europa League campaign but suffered an ankle injury which sidelined him for over six months before he was selected as an ultimately unused substitute for the final.

Andy Carroll

Andy Carroll has been held back by injuries (Martin Rickett/PA)
Andy Carroll has been held back by injuries (Martin Rickett/PA)

Having departed West Ham at the end of last term, the 30-year-old remains a free agent. The striker left the Hammers after seven years – including one on loan from Liverpool. A rumoured return to his boyhood club Newcastle did not materialise, leaving another injury-prone forward without a club as the 2019-20 season begins.

Franck Ribery

Franck Ribery won nine Bundesliga titles (Martin Rickett/PA)
Franck Ribery won nine Bundesliga titles (Martin Rickett/PA)

The veteran winger is still seeking a new club after ending a trophy-laden 12 years at Bayern Munich. The Frenchman has been linked with clubs as far-ranging as Qatar-based Al-Sadd and Premier League newcomers Sheffield United but is yet to announce the signing of a new contract. A former fixture of the France squad, Ribery retired from international football in 2014. Aged 36, he remains on the hunt for a new club with whom he can continue his lengthy career.

Fernando Llorente

Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring for Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring for Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham opted not to renew the contract of 34-year-old Llorente at the end of of last season, leaving him a free agent. The Spanish striker, who has been based in Britain since joining his former side Swansea in 2016, is rumoured to have received interest from clubs such as Lazio and Roma. However, a deal is yet to be brokered and Llorente remains out of contract.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Diego Forlan announces retirement

More on this topic

Koscielny thanks Arsenal supporters after controversial Bordeaux moveKoscielny thanks Arsenal supporters after controversial Bordeaux move

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Gary Breen: Brace for Premier League pace, JohnGary Breen: Brace for Premier League pace, John

Double-jobbing won’t be a problem for natural leader Keane, says DunneDouble-jobbing won’t be a problem for natural leader Keane, says Dunne

Daniel SturridgeDanny WelbeckFranck RiberyTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Dublin Horse Show set to welcome 100,000 people to the RDSDublin Horse Show set to welcome 100,000 people to the RDS

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Gary Breen: Brace for Premier League pace, JohnGary Breen: Brace for Premier League pace, John

Double-jobbing won’t be a problem for natural leader Keane, says DunneDouble-jobbing won’t be a problem for natural leader Keane, says Dunne


Lifestyle

The glamourous Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor made the front page of the thenAugust 7, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »